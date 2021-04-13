IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs MI match

Match 5 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) is a mouthwatering clash between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In what has become an unwanted trend, MI lost the opening game of the IPL season against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Despite amassing a decent total on a tricky wicket, superb cameos from AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell took RCB over the line.

KKR, on the other hand, started their campaign in superb fashion. Nitish Rana and Rahul Tripathi starred with the bat as the 2-time champions got the better of the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Eoin Morgan's men will eye another early win against a team that has historically taken quite some time to get into its stride.

MI's squad for IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

KKR's squad for IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 game.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Although he scored only 31 in the IPL 2021 season opener against RCB, Suryakumar Yadav showed glimpses of the world-beating form he's in. Authoritative against the spinners and supremely confident, the MI No. 3 was cruising along before nicking a short and wide one from Kyle Jamieson.

Suryakumar is bound to come good in IPL 2021, especially against his former franchise, against whom he'll have a point to prove. With an international fifty under his belt and the T20 World Cup on the horizon, he will be keen on sending the selectors a clear message.

Suryakumar is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 game.

#2 Shubman Gill (KKR)

Shubman Gill played a rash slog-sweep against Rashid Khan to be castled in rather embarrassing fashion, but he was deprived of the strike and wanted to get in on the action. Poor dismissal aside, the youngster was in stellar nick, even lofting a gorgeous straight six off the bowling of T Natarajan.

Gill is the backbone of KKR's batting lineup, and at least a 400-run season is firmly on the cards. He will have his task cut out against Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, but if he leaves the powerplay unscathed, he will be in prime position to take on the struggling spin duo of Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 game, Gill could generate a huge points haul.

#1 Rohit Sharma (MI)

Chris Lynn sold Rohit Sharma down the river in the IPL 2021 season opener against RCB, but the MI captain had looked good until then. Although Rohit is coming into this IPL without too many runs under his belt in the preceding white-ball series against England, he's in decent form and it's only a matter of time before he puts on a significant score.

Rohit is expected to be aided by the return of regular opening partner Quinton de Kock, who is available for selection after completing his quarantine period. The southpaw could get going early and take some pressure off the 33-year-old, who has a good record against KKR.

Rohit is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the KKR vs MI IPL 2021 game.