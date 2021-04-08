IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs RCB match

The opening game of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Mumbai Indians (MI) commence their title defence against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

MI are the firm favourites for IPL 2021 after having acquired a few handy players in the player auction held on February 18. Rohit Sharma's side will attempt to become the first team to win three consecutive IPL titles, and they certainly have the squad to do so.

RCB, on the other hand, are an unknown in the lead-up to IPL 2021. Much of their campaign hinges on how their new, expensive recruits - Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson - perform in the tournament.

MI's squad for IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

RCB's squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs RCB IPL 2021 game.

#3 Ishan Kishan (MI)

Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan was MI's leading run-scorer in IPL 2020 despite missing a couple of matches with injury. The young southpaw had a breakout campaign that saw him get a maiden call-up to the Indian team.

Advertisement

Kishan's India debut was a memorable one, as he cracked a fifty to announce his arrival on the international stage. Fearless, composed and incredibly talented, he truly seems to be the real deal.

Expected to bat at either No. 3 or No. 4 for MI in IPL 2021, Kishan could build on his brilliant showing last year and establish himself as an Indian team regular. The 22-year-old is in good form and has the team around him to play freely.

Kishan is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs RCB IPL 2021 game.

#2 Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli will have the spotlight firmly on him in IPL 2021. The RCB skipper has announced that he'll open the batting for the side this year, and his stellar IPL record as opener has given fans great optimism.

Advertisement

The 2016 IPL saw Kohli open the batting for a portion of the tournament, and he smashed 973 runs en route to the Orange Cap, the MVP award and of course the IPL final. If he replicates his performances from that edition even slightly, RCB fans are in for a treat.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs RCB IPL 2021 game, Kohli could generate a huge points haul.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Suryakumar Yadav

Another player who excelled in IPL 2020 and earned a maiden call-up to the Indian team, Suryakumar Yadav is in the form of his life. The MI No. 3 has made an immediate impact at the international level and this IPL will present him with an opportunity to seal a spot in India's squad for the T20 World Cup.

The Chepauk surface for the IPL 2021 season opener isn't expected to turn much, but if it does, arguably the best player of spin in the country will be MI's trump card. He is no stranger to playing eye-catching knocks against RCB, with his 'keep calm' celebration still fresh in memory.

Suryakumar is another excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs RCB IPL 2021 game.