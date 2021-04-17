IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs SRH match

Match 9 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Mumbai Indians (MI) lock horns with the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SRH are the only team still without a win in IPL 2021. After they fell 10 runs short of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 3, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (KKR) choked them to death in Match 6.

MI, meanwhile, have also succumbed to RCB in IPL 2021. But they registered their first points of the season with a superb comeback win against KKR, and will look to continue their winning momentum.

MI's squad for IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

SRH's squad for IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs SRH IPL 2021 game.

#3 Krunal Pandya (MI)

While Krunal Pandya isn't the best wicket-taking threat in the spin department, he could have a major role to play against SRH. He bowled a superb spell in the previous game against KKR, scalping one wicket and keeping a tight leash on the batsmen.

With the Chepauk surface assisting spin, Krunal could easily provide a few breakthroughs when up against the plethora of right-handers in the SRH middle order. Capable of bowling in the powerplay and contributing in all departments, the left-arm spinner is a value addition like no other to this MI team.

Krunal is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs SRH IPL 2021 game.

#2 Rashid Khan (SRH)

As expected, Rashid Khan has been unplayable this year as well. The Afghanistan spinner is placed fourth on the IPL 2021 Purple Cap list with 4 wickets from 2 games, and his economy rate of 5.25 is second only to Krunal Pandya among bowlers who've played at least two games.

Rashid even contributed a few handy runs with the bat in the previous game, and could be used as a pinch-hitter if the situation demands it. He is in excellent form and has a significant amount of assistance from the surface, making him an early Player of the Match candidate.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs SRH IPL 2021 game, Rashid could return a huge points haul.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav (MI)

Placed 7th on the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list, Suryakumar Yadav has started his campaign in imperious fashion. He failed to convert his start into a big score against RCB, but notched up his first fifty of this year's tournament in the previous game against KKR.

Suryakumar's unmatched prowess against spin has come to the fore in IPL 2021. He'll be MI's most important batsman against the likes of Rashid and Shahbaz Nadeem, and he can be backed to come out on top given his recent form and wide range of shots.

Suryakumar is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the MI vs SRH IPL 2021 game.