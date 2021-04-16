IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs CSK match

Match 8 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) features the Punjab Kings (PBKS) locking horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

PBKS and CSK had contrasting starts to their IPL 2021 campaigns. KL Rahul's side defeated the Rajasthan Royals in a last-ball thriller, while the Men in Yellow are yet to get points on the board after falling to the Delhi Capitals. Both teams have struggled to keep opposition batsmen in check, although the ground hasn't helped their cause.

PBKS have a full squad to choose from, but CSK will be without their overseas pace duo of Lungi Ngidi and Jason Behrendorff, both of whom haven't completed their mandatory quarantine period.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2021: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

CSK's squad for IPL 2021: MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Narayan Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, Karn Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, Faf du Plessis, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Lungi Ngidi, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, K Gowtham, Cheteshwar Pujara, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Varma, C Hari Nishaanth, R Sai Kishore, Jason Behrendorff

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 game.

#3 Chris Gayle (PBKS)

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle wasn't in great form during the Abu Dhabi T10 2021, but he stamped his authority on IPL 2021 by scoring 40 against the Rajasthan Royals. Hitting 4 fours and 2 sixes, the West Indian took on the spinners with ease and made sure PBKS didn't rue the early dismissal of Mayank Agarwal.

CSK's bowling attack plays perfectly into Gayle's hands. MS Dhoni doesn't have an out-and-out fast bowler he can call upon for this game, and his spinners are neither big turners of the ball nor have a bagful of variations up their sleeve.

Gayle is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 game.

#2 Moeen Ali (CSK)

Moeen Ali

Surprisingly promoted to No. 3 ahead of CSK's leading run-scorer Suresh Raina, Moeen Ali justified the decision by stroking 36 before falling victim to an ill-advised reverse-sweep.

If he bats at No. 3 once again, Ali is a must-have in your Dream11 team. And if he gets a surprise promotion to the top of the order - CSK might replace Faf du Plessis with Imran Tahir to beef up their struggling bowling attack - he's even more of a value addition.

Although Ali might not get much purchase while bowling, he's still one of CSK's most important spinners. As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 game, the Englishman could return a huge points haul.

#1 Mayank Agarwal (PBKS)

Mayank Agarwal

Although he scored only 14 runs in PBKS' first game of IPL 2021, Mayank Agarwal showed signs that he's in excellent hitting form. The opener finished last season as the team's second-highest run-scorer, and rarely failed twice in a row.

Agarwal will be up against a CSK attack that has struggled to pick up wickets in the powerplay. While Deepak Chahar has looked completely out of sorts when there's no swing on offer, Sam Curran hasn't been able to consistently apply pressure from one end.

Agarwal is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs CSK IPL 2021 game.