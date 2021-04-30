IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs RCB match

Match 26 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Punjab Kings (PBKS) taking on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

RCB and PBKS are placed at opposite ends of the IPL 2021 points table. Virat Kohli's men have five wins in six games and are behind league leaders Chennai Super Kings only on net run rate. PBKS, meanwhile, are sixth with only two wins in six games, and desperately need to turn their fortunes around.

PBKS' squad for IPL 2021: KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

RCB's squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen, Scott Kuggeleign

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 game.

#3 Chris Gayle (PBKS)

Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle bagged a first-ball duck in the previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders, but he's showing signs of getting back to his imperious best. The Universe Boss notched up an unbeaten 43 in a successful chase against the Mumbai Indians, and is still as dangerous as any on his day.

Gayle will have a point to prove against his former team. Barring Mohammed Siraj, who doesn't usually bowl in the middle overs, the RCB bowlers don't really have the pace to trouble the West Indian.

Advertisement

Gayle is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 game.

#2 Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli

After appearing to return to form with an emphatic unbeaten knock against the Rajasthan Royals, Virat Kohli has failed in his last two innings for RCB.

The RCB skipper can be trusted to return to form immediately, especially when he's up against a PBKS bowling attack that has leaked runs in the powerplay. Kohli is too good a player to notch up a string of failures, and he is primed for a massive innings. He has an excellent record at Ahmedabad, where the 5-match T20I series against England took place.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 game, he could return a huge points haul.

#1 KL Rahul (PBKS)

Advertisement

KL Rahul

KL Rahul has had a mixed start to his IPL 2021 campaign. Ahead of the tournament, the PBKS support staff came out in support of their captain by saying he'll be more attacking this year.

But after a promising innings in the first game, familiar questions regarding strike rate and intent have been asked of Rahul. He's striking at 129.03 this year, which is even lesser than his IPL 2020 strike rate. His team's struggles haven't helped his case.

Rahul is under severe pressure to deliver against RCB, and will be highly motivated to silence his doubters. He recorded the highest score by an Indian in the IPL last year, and should have fond memories of playing against his former franchise.

Rahul is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2021 game.