IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs RR match

Match 16 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has the unbeaten Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

RCB have been the team to bat so far. Virat Kohli's men have three wins in as many games, and have shown great character and resolve in these victories. While the batting lineup has been led by new signing Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel have stepped up admirably in the bowling department.

RR, on the other hand, have a few issues to address ahead of this game. With only one win in three games, they are placed 7th on the IPL 2021 points table. The form of captain Sanju Samson has withered away after just one game, while the absence of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer has never been more apparent.

RCB's squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

RR's squad for IPL 2021: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs RR IPL 2021 game.

#3 Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Glenn Maxwell, firmly placed among the top five of the IPL 2021 Orange Cap list, has been RCB's standout player so far. The Aussie all-rounder is the kind of player to make the most of a purple patch, and he's certainly in one now.

Maxwell has been immensely important to RCB this year, having taken on a number of different roles based on the situation of the match. And the short boundaries at the Wankhede Stadium, apart from RR's poor control of the middle overs, should play into his hands.

We even saw Maxwell get his first stint with the ball in the previous game against the Kolkata Knight Riders. He is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs RR IPL 2021 game.

#2 Chris Morris (RR)

A number of storylines will be in play during the RCB vs RR game.

Chris Morris, who was released by RCB ahead of the IPL 2021 auction with the intention of buying him back for a lesser price, became the most expensive player in the history of the auction. Morris will have a point to prove against RCB, who acquired Kyle Jamieson and Daniel Sams to fill the void left by the South African all-rounder.

Having achieved reasonable batting form despite a two-ball duck in the previous game, Morris is one of RR's key players in the absence of Stokes. He will also be up against an RCB top three that has flattered to deceive in IPL 2021.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs RR IPL 2021 game, Morris could generate a huge points haul.

#1 Virat Kohli (RCB)

Virat Kohli opening the batting hasn't gone entirely to plan for RCB. The skipper has managed around 70 runs in three innings, and each of his three dismissals could've been avoided. The struggles of partner Devdutt Padikkal haven't helped.

But Kohli is bound to come good soon and can be backed to get a big score in the upcoming RCB vs RR game. He enjoyed great success against the same opposition last year, where he played himself back into form by taking on the leg-spin of Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal.

With Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers firing on all cylinders, Kohli has support from the rest of the batting lineup to play an attacking brand of cricket. He is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RCB vs RR IPL 2021 game.