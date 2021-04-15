IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs DC match

Match 7 of the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on last year's finalists Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Two new captains got their tenures in the IPL off to different starts. While Sanju Samson scored a scintillating hundred that nearly took his team over the line against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and fetched him a Player of the Match award, Rishabh Pant didn't have much batting to do as his side cantered to a win against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

RR's squad for IPL 2021: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

DC's squad for IPL 2021: Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Lalit Yadav, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Anrich Nortje, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Ripal Patel, Lukman Hussain Meriwala, M Siddharth, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Pravin Dubey, Vishnu Vinod

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs DC IPL 2021 game.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan (DC)

Shikhar Dhawan

A man whose T20 credentials have been questioned when he plays for the national team, Shikhar Dhawan seems to have no such trouble in the IPL. After finishing second on the Orange Cap list last year, the opener scored 85 off 54 balls in his first game of IPL 2021 to collect the Player of the Match award.

Interestingly, Dhawan seems to have an in-form partner in Prithvi Shaw, whose early aggression has allowed him to take a few balls and get his eye in. And against a rather unimpressive RR new-ball attack - barring the promising Chetan Sakariya - he could feast in the powerplay.

Dhawan is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs DC IPL 2021 game.

#2 Jos Buttler (RR)

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler batted at No. 4 in RR's previous IPL 2021 game against PBKS, and a section of the cricketing fraternity is vociferously demanding that he bat at the top of the order, which he is most suited to in T20 cricket.

Expected to replace the injured Ben Stokes in the opener's role, Buttler is in good nick. He scored 25 off 13 in the previous game before a smart yorker from Jhye Richardson sent him back to the hut. If that innings is anything to go by, he's due a big score.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs DC IPL 2021 game, Buttler could return a huge points haul.

#1 Rishabh Pant (DC)

Rishabh Pant

DC's first IPL 2021 game against CSK revealed a number of things about Rishabh Pant's captaincy, the most telling of which was his fearlessness. The young skipper didn't hesitate to ring in the bowling changes, and strode out to play his first IPL innings at the helm at No. 3.

Pant took his team over the line safely, and if he continues to bat in the top 4, he's in with a great shot of scoring heavily in IPL 2021. He's in the form of his life, and the boundaries at the Wankhede Stadium are not nearly big enough to contain the left-hander, who'll be up against two leg-spinners in Rahul Tewatia and Shreyas Gopal.

Pant is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs DC IPL 2021 game.