IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs KKR match

Match 18 of the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) sees a bottom-of-the-table clash between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Both RR and KKR have been woeful in IPL 2021 so far, with one win in four games each. While Sanju Samson and Co. have struggled to shoulder the burden in the absence of Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, KKR have had to deal with a misfiring batting order and a mediocre bowling attack.

RR's squad for IPL 2021: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Liam Livingstone, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

KKR's squad for IPL 2021: Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Karun Nair, Harbhajan Singh, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer, Pawan Negi

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs KKR IPL 2021 game.

#3 Sanju Samson (RR)

Sanju Samson

After a scintillating hundred in RR's first game of IPL 2021, Sanju Samson has gone down a familar road of consistency and poor shot-selection. The RR captain has a lot of pressure on him with his team languishing at last place on the points table.

But over the course of his short IPL captaincy career, he's shown the ability to make gutsy calls, such as his decision to refuse a single with Chris Morris at the other end. Samson has an excellent record at the Wankhede Stadium as well, and will welcome the change of venue.

Samson is due a big score, and KKR's bowling attack has been far from threatening in this year's tournament. We could see him lead from the front and help RR return to winning ways in IPL 2021.

Samson is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs KKR IPL 2021 game.

#2 Shubman Gill (KKR)

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill has been one of IPL 2021's biggest disappointments so far. He's seemed to be in excellent touch, but the strike rate criticism he was on the receiving end of last year seems to have taken a toll on him.

Gill has thrown away a number of starts, and on occasion he hasn't even given himself time to get a start. The youngster is the backbone of KKR's batting lineup, and Eoin Morgan and the team management need him to fire to turn their season around. RR's new-ball attack, which has been toothless barring young Chetan Sakariya, could hand Gill the first sizeable score of IPL 2021.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs KKR IPL 2021 game, Gill - who is due a big knock at the earliest - could generate a huge points haul.

#1 Jos Buttler (RR)

Jos Buttler

With Ben Stokes missing and Sanju Samson inconsistent, Jos Buttler shoulders the bulk of the responsibility for RR in the batting department. Apart from one threatening innings against the Chennai Super Kings, the Englishman has flattered to deceive in IPL 2021.

Again, the change of venue and opposition should augur well for Buttler, who will look to replicate his IPL 2018 heroics as an opener for RR. He hasn't been helped by the dreadful form of Manan Vohra, who is expected to make way for young Yashasvi Jaiswal for this game.

Buttler is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs KKR IPL 2021 game.