IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs SRH match

Match 28 in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 2.

Under a new captain in Kane Williamson, SRH will aim to climb from the bottom position on the IPL 2021 points table. The team comes into this contest under a cloud of controversy, with David Warner's participation in the encounter unknown.

RR, on the other hand, haven't fared much better in IPL 2021. Placed seventh with two wins from six games, Sanju Samson's side have failed to overcome the plethora of injuries and withdrawals they've suffered this year.

RR's squad for IPL 2021: Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahim, Chetan Sakariya, K.C. Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav, Akash Singh

SRH's squad for IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs SRH IPL 2021 game.

#3 Chris Morris (RR)

Chris Morris

With six wickets in his last two games, Chris Morris is showing signs of the form which brought him great success for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the previous IPL season.

Advertisement

With RR's other pacers - Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman and Jaydev Unadkat - having dropped off a bit since their promising start, Morris is the clear leader of the bowling attack. The South African has generally bowled one-over spells in the powerplay and in the middle overs before being brought back at the death, and has been used as an attacking option by Sanju Samson.

Morris is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs SRH IPL 2021 game.

#2 Kane Williamson (SRH)

Kane Williamson

If SRH were reliant on their previous captain David Warner, they're now especially dependent on Kane Williamson, especially if the Australian is dropped from the playing XI altogether.

Expected to bat at No. 3, Williamson is the anchor in the SRH batting lineup that allows the players around him to flourish. He appeared to be in pristine touch during the team's previous game against the Chennai Super Kings, and could have an increased role to play against RR.

Advertisement

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs SRH IPL 2021 game, Williamson could return a huge points haul.

#1 Jos Buttler (RR)

Jos Buttler

After an indifferent start to his IPL 2021 season, Jos Buttler survived an early drop to strike form in his previous game against the Mumbai Indians. An integral part of the RR batting lineup in the absence of Ben Stokes, he can be backed to make the most of SRH's weakened powerplay bowling attack.

Buttler now has a settled, in-form opening partner in young Yashasvi Jaiswal, apart from support from Sanju Samson, who has showed a different mature side to his game. He is an excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the RR vs SRH IPL 2021 game.