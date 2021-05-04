IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs MI match

Match 31 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 4.

SRH are placed dead last on the IPL 2021 points table with only one win from seven games. With an abysmal net run rate of -0.623, the Orange Army have a near-impossible task to qualify for the playoffs. MI, meanwhile, are gathering momentum after an indifferent start, and are placed fourth with four wins from seven games.

SRH's squad for IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

MI's squad for IPL 2021: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 game.

#3 Krunal Pandya (MI)

Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya didn't bowl in the previous game against the Chennai Super Kings, as a number of left-handers at the crease prevented Rohit Sharma from tossing the ball to his second spinner. But against SRH, who don't have a single left-hander after dropping David Warner, the left-arm spinner will have a major role to play.

Krunal has taken to the No. 4 spot like a duck to water, and has registered composed cameos in each of his two appearances in the middle. Although his previous innings against CSK wasn't as fluent as he'd like, he could build upon those two knocks and record a sizeable score against .

Krunal is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 game.

#2 Kane Williamson (SRH)

Kane Williamson

The SRH batting line-up revolves around Kane Williamson, who notched up a scratchy 21-ball 20 in the team's previous game against the Rajasthan Royals. Batting at No. 3, the SRH skipper simply cannot afford to fail against MI.

The rest of the SRH middle order hasn't delivered yet in IPL 2021, while David Warner has left a massive 5447-run-sized hole at the top. Williamson has the unenviable task of not only coming in early and batting through the innings, but also ensuring that he doesn't eat up deliveries like he did against RR.

If there's one batsman capable of performing this task to perfection, it's Williamson. Destined to come up with a match-winning performance soon, the Kiwi is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 game.

#1 Rohit Sharma (MI)

Halfway through the league stage, Rohit Sharma is having one of the best IPL seasons of his illustrious career. The MI skipper has racked up 250 runs in the seven games he has played so far, and is on track to have his most prolific campaign in the league if his team makes a deep run into the playoffs.

The SRH new-ball attack, which has been so unimpressive that Williamson had to use two overs of Rashid Khan in the powerplay in the previous game, could be Rohit's next victim. With both Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Sandeep Sharma shadows of the players they were last year, the MI openers could feast while the field restrictions are in play.

As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs MI IPL 2021 game, Rohit could generate a huge points haul.