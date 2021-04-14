IPL 2021: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RCB match

Match 6 of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) sees the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SRH fell narrowly short in their first IPL 2021 game against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Although Rashid Khan bowled a lethal spell and Jonny Bairstow played an enterprising knock while batting at No. 4, the team struggled to counter the potent KKR spinners.

RCB, on the other hand, clinched a last-ball thriller against the Mumbai Indians (MI) thanks to Harshal Patel's 5-wicket haul and AB de Villiers' pyrotechnics with the bat. Virat Kohli's men will want to continue in the same vein and rack up a few wins on the trot at the start of this year's tournament.

SRH's squad for IPL 2021: David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Singh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Sreevats Goswami, Vijay Shankar, Mitchell Marsh, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Basil Thampi, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kedar Jadhav, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

RCB's squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Harshal Patel, Daniel Sams, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kane Richardson, Pavan Deshpande, Glenn Maxwell, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, K.S. Bharat, Finn Allen

Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 game.

#3 David Warner (SRH)

Prasidh Krishna dismissed David Warner early in SRH's first IPL game - in fact, the skipper's innings would've ended after just one ball if Pat Cummins had held on. But Warner can be backed to come good for SRH, as much because of the law of averages as because of his IPL record.

Warner seemed to have recovered completely from a groin injury he sustained during India's tour of Australia during his time on the field and at the crease. And up against an RCB new-ball attack that isn't greatly threatening on paper, the left-hander could feast - especially if both Yuzvendra Chahal and Shahbaz Ahmed play.

Warner is a good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 game.

#2 Glenn Maxwell (RCB)

Glenn Maxwell has been notoriously unreliable in the IPL, and very few Dream11 owners have had the confidence to name him either captain or vice-captain. But based on his first innings in this year's league against MI, it's safe to say that we might be in for a different kind of Maxwell.

The Aussie, promoted to No. 4 ahead of AB de Villiers, took the attack to the MI bowlers straightaway. Bringing out a wide range of sweeps and reverse-sweeps to counter the turn on offer at Chepauk, he raced away to 39 before being sent back by Marco Jansen.

Moreover, Maxwell could have a role to play with the ball for the first time in IPL 2021. As the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 game, he could return a huge points haul.

#1 Rashid Khan (SRH)

Perhaps the best spinner the IPL has ever seen, Rashid Khan is no closer to being figured out by opposition batsmen. And the pitch at the MA Chidambaram Stadium is perfectly tailored to the Afghan bowler's strengths.

RCB's middle order has some good players of spin in Maxwell and De Villiers, and that's where Rashid will come into play. Still next to unreadable with his googlies and sharp leg-breaks, we could see him run through the opposition middle order like he threatened to do in SRH's first IPL 2021 game against KKR.

Rashid is another good choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the SRH vs RCB IPL 2021 game.