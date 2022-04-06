IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 - LSG vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will go head-to-head in the 15th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Thursday, April 7, at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

With Shivam Mavi not in the playing XI, I brought Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) in as my uncapped transfer.

Players playing in Match 14: Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits), Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (12 Credits), and Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits).

Captain: Rohit Sharma | Vice-captain: Murugan Ashwin.

Credits Remaining: 2.

Total Points: 5168.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 14 - KKR vs MI

I have two players from this game in my team and plan to make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 7.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 104.

1) Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT| David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT| Jason Holder (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - OUT| Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

With plenty of players playing for their new franchise for the first time, this clash between LSG and DC promises to be an exciting one. I've decided to take a punt on one of the new arrivals - David Warner, who returns to Delhi for the first time since 2014. The left-hander remains one of the best batters in the IPL, and he'll be eager to get his campaign off to a good start.

Meanwhile, Jason Holder's haul was a lucky one in the last game, with three of the SRH batters falling to him in the final over. His role as a death bowler for LSG could see him do this regularly for the team. His bounce and change of pace make him a difficult bowler to face, and he should do well in this game.

With not many quality uncapped options for this game, I've opted to get Rahul Tewatia from the PBKS-GT game. As I intend to use my Power Uncapped Player booster in the RCB-MI clash, I'm retaining the three uncapped MI players in my team.

Therefore, the players who make way are the two RCB players, Wanindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel. I had a choice between Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, but with not much to separate the two, I chose to transfer Rahane out, as MI play before KKR.

I'll have 3.5 credits in the bank after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 15 - LSG vs DC

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 15 - LSG vs DC

Doubling up on the openers was a favoured strategy last year, but the Rahul-De Kock combo hasn't inspired confidence so far. The LSG team management will hope the two can put up a good opening stand against a rejuvenated DC bowling roster.

Jason Holder has always been a reliable selection and could contribute with both bat and ball. The move to bring Warner in could backfire, but his consistency and firepower make him worth the risk.

There's not anything more I have to say about this game, with no boosters being used nor any unorthodox team selections.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 15 - Summary

Players playing in Match 15: Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), and Jason Holder (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits).

Captaincy: All four players look like good captaincy options. However, considering Quinton De Kock's weakness against facing spin early on, I am apprehensive about giving the South African the captaincy against a team that has someone like Axar Patel.

KL Rahul got back to his groove against SRH, although his strike rate remains an issue. If he starts playing with more freedom and attacking intent, he could be an excellent captaincy option.

Other Players

Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 18.

Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 16.

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 16.

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 18.

Basil Thampi (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 18.

Rohit Sharma (BAT) (MI) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 18.

Rahul Tewatia (ALL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 16.

