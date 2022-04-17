IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 28 - PBKS vs SRH| IPL Fantasy Tips

The Punjab Kings will square off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first match of a Sunday doubleheader at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Gujarat Titans and the Chennai Super Kings face each other in the second game.

Players playing in Match 27: Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits), Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), and Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (11 Credits)

Captain: Glenn Maxwell | Vice-captain: Rishabh Pant

Credits Remaining: 1

Total Points: 10,023.5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 27 - DC vs RCB.

Since I already have four players from this match, I'll make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 PM IST on Wednesday, April 17

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1 Transfers remaining: 84

1) Rishabh Pant (WK) (DC) (11 Credits) | Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer)

After blanking in his first two outings, I hope Jonny Bairstow produces an innings of substance against SRH in PBKS' first day-match of the season. The SRH seamers have a good chance of breaking Punjab's opening partnership, and Bairstow could find himself at the crease within the powerplay. Expect him to make up for the first two games with a good score.

As for the uncapped transfer, I'm bringing in Arshdeep Singh to join fellow uncapped pacers, Umran Malik and Vaibhav Arora. Arshdeep's bowling at the death has played a huge part in PBKS' success in defending totals but he hasn't picked up enough wickets to show for it. He could pick up some wickets in this match.

While I'd have liked to hold Maxwell over Du Plessis, I have to retain the latter since I'm not transferring in a batter. With DC not playing for the next five matches, Rishabh Pant makes way.

I'll have 4.5 credits in the bank after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 28 - PBKS vs SRH

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 28 - PBKS vs SRH

With six players from this match, I expect the string of high scores to continue on Sunday. The uncapped players from both sides have stepped up to produce some solid performances and can't be taken lightly.

However, my faith primarily rests on the experienced international campaigners Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson. After no-shows from the duo in their respective last matches, I hope for an upturn in form in this one.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 28 - Summary

Players playing in Match 28: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (10 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), Vaibhav Arora (BOWL) (PBKS) (5.5 Credits), Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), and Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits)

Captaincy: While Rahul Tripathi's match-winning knock against KKR has made me open to the idea of backing uncapped players with captaincy, I'm likely to stick to Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson for this fixture.

Other Players

Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 29

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 29

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 31

KL Rahul( WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 31

Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 31

