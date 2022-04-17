IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 29 - GT vs CSK | IPL Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 29 of the Tata IPL 2022 on Sunday, April 17, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. This is the second game of a doubleheader, with PBKS and SRH facing off earlier.

Players playing in Match 28: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (10 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), Vaibhav Arora (BOWL) (PBKS) (5.5 Credits), Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), and Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits).

Credits Remaining: 4.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 28 - PBKS vs SRH

Despite having two players from this game, I'll make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 17.

Note: The suggested IPL team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 82.

1) Kane Williamson (BAT) (SRH) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) - IN.

3) Vaibhav Arora (BOWL) (PBKS) (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

Usually, with two capped players from a game in my team, I wouldn't insist on making two regular transfers. However, with CSK playing once more within a short span, I'm making an extra transfer to capitalise on that. Also, with 42 games to go and 84 transfers remaining, I can start making two transfers per game on average.

Having cleared that up, let's move on to the transfers themselves.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has to deliver, surely. The player who won the Orange Cap last time out can't go without breaching the 20-run mark for long, surely! GT has a deadly bowling lineup, but Gaikwad has had success against the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami. I'm backing the CSK opener to come good in this fixture and want to invest in him for the next few games.

To compensate for that risky pick, I'm going for the safer selection of Ravindra Jadeja. Despite not shining with the bat, the CSK captain delivered with the ball in their annihilation of RCB. I'm hoping GT's strong bowling lineup pierces through CSK's batting order and allows Jadeja to shine with the willow.

As for the uncapped transfer, young Kuldeep Sen looks to be the only good option from the RR-KKR game. However, I could also use it to get Rahul Tewatia or Abhinav Manohar.

With SRH playing next only after eight games, I'll look to transfer their players out. Vaibhav Arora will make way for Kuldeep Sen. I'll have two credits remaining after making these transfers.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 29 - GT vs CSK

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 29 - GT vs CSK

I've never been comfortable with my selections from CSK, and I have been extremely sure about my picks from GT. When both those teams meet, I'm unsure what to make of it. Hardik Pandya has been a revelation in his new role for the GT team, and he isn't leaving my team any time soon.

However, CSK could expose the Titans' weaknesses and register a win, and I'm not sure whether to act on that. In any case, while I'm happy with Pandya and Lockie Ferguson, the selection of Jadeja and Gaikwad are half-hearted, confused ones,,owing to a lack of other convincing options.

I hope the CSK players deliver for me in this fixture.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 29 - Summary

Players playing in Match 29: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits), Lockie Ferguson (BOWL) (GT) (8.5 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), and Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (10 Credits).

Captaincy: Hardik Pandya is the only option I'm considering as captain for this fixture, and next to nothing can change that. The remaining three players are good shouts for VC, and I'll make that choice after the toss.

Other Players

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 31.

KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 31.

Shahbaz Ahmed (ALL) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 31.

Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 30.

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 36.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 32.

Jonny Bairstow (WK) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 32.

