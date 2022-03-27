IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 4 - GT vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

Gujarat Titans (GT) will go up against Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the fourth game of the Tata IPL 2022 on Monday, March 28, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The clash will see the two new teams of the IPL go head-to-head, with Hardik Pandya (GT) and KL Rahul (LSG) being the two captains.

Players playing in Match 3: Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits), Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), and Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits).

Captain: Virat Kohli | Vice-Captain: Shikhar Dhawan.

Credits Remaining: 1.

As I only have one player from this game, I'll use three regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Monday, March 28.

Note: The team suggested is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 3. Transfers remaining: 124.

1) Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) - OUT | Avesh Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits)- IN.

2) Prithvi Shaw (BAT) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Ishan Kishan (MI) (WK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits)- IN.

4) Murugan Ashwin (BOWL) (MI) (7 Credits)- OUT| Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I've opted to go big on this game due to the number of quality IPL Fantasy assets who'll take the field. KL Rahul's ownership should skyrocket ahead of this game, and rightfully so. I can't afford to take another rank hit, so I am picking the LSG captain in my team.

Shubman Gill should be the mainstay in Gujarat's batting, and he'll look to get his campaign off to a good start. Lastly, I'm opting to pick Avesh Khan as my representative from Lucknow's bowling attack. The up-and-coming seamer was excellent last season. He's likely to bowl at least two overs at the death, and that puts him in a good position to pick up some wickets.

While there are a couple of good uncapped options like Rahul Tewatia and Sai Kishore from this game, the RR-SRH game is much better in that aspect. As I have no players from that fixture, I've opted to bring in Abhishek Sharma. The Punjab all-rounder is likely to open the batting with Kane Williamson and could also bowl a few overs.

After making these transfers, I'll have zero credits left in the bank.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 4 - GT vs LSG

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits).

Batters: Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), and Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits).

All-Rounders: Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) and Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits).

Bowlers: Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), Avesh Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), and Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (GT) (9 Credits).

Mohammed Shami and Avesh Khan are the two bowlers in my team, and I'm expecting both of them to pick up a couple of wickets apiece. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill should lead the respective teams' batting charge.

While the Wankhede Stadium flattered to deceive in the season opener, it's a high-scoring venue. I hope to see plenty of runs scored and wickets falling on Monday night when these two teams lock horns.

While I'm a bit unhappy about missing out Faf Du Plessis' haul in the last game. I'm happy with how my fantasy team is shaping up.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 4 - Summary

Players playing in Match 4: Mohammed Shami (BOWL) (GT) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), Avesh Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), and KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits).

Captaincy: As I mentioned earlier, all four options are solid in their respective departments and are equally good captaincy options. While my final decision will depend on the toss, as usual, KL Rahul is likely to feature in my captaincy picks due to his high ownership and points potential.

Other Players

Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 6.

Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 7.

Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 6.

Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 5.

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 6.

Arsdheep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 8.

Edited by Bhargav