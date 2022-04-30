IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 45 - DC vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals take on the Lucknow Supergiants in the 45th match of Tata IPL 2022 on Sunday, May 1, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match will also be the first of a doubleheader, with SRH and CSK battling it out later.

I made some changes to my transfers in yesterday's matches, using an extra transfer to bring Shubman Gill in, and getting Kieron Pollard over Suryakumar Yadav.

Players playing in Match 44: Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits), Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), and Kieron Pollard (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits)

Captain: Yuzvendra Chahal | Vice-captain: Kieron Pollard

Credits Remaining: 2.5

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 44 - RR vs MI

I have three players from this match, and I'll make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 1

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 1 Transfers remaining: 53

1) Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) - OUT | Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Kieron Pollard (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

The transfers for this match are very simple to understand. Kuldeep Yadav is picking up wickets left, right, and center, regardless of the conditions he's playing in. At eight credits, he's a budget-friendly option with which I can nail down a bowler's slot in my team. I'll be doing myself a disservice if I take him out of my team again.

My uncapped transfer is Rahul Tripathi, from the next match between CSK and SRH. MI's next game is M51, and that's why the two MI players go out.

I'll have one credit to spend on future transfers after these changes.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 45 - DC vs LSG

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 45 - DC vs LSG

I was a bit hard done by Jos Buttler's good score against MI despite looking scratchy for most of his innings, but that's what good batters do, I suppose. That's the risk I take going against them. Despite that, it wasn't a bad Saturday in any sense since I didn't drop in rank that much.

I'm confident in my picks for today's matches, with two in-form spinners coming off POM-winning performances and two top batters in Rahul and Warner. There isn't much to say about these players. All I'm hoping for is that they don't get in each other's way and produce some excellent performances.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 45 - Summary

Players playing in Match 45: KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10.5 Credits), Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits), and Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits)

Captaincy: I could captain pretty much any of these players, considering their exploits in recent matches. If I had to name one player who I'm edging closer towards, it would probably be David Warner.

Other Players

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 47

Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 48

Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 46

Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 46

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 48

Kuldeep Sen (BOWL) (RR) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 47

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs KKR, Match 47

