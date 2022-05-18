IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 66 - KKR vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) in the 66th match of the Tata IPL 2022 on Wednesday, May 18, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

Players playing in Match 65: Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits), and Daniel Sams (ALL) (MI) (7.5 Credits).

Captain: Daniel Sams | Vice-captain: T Natarajan.

Credits Remaining: 5.5.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 65 - MI vs SRH

I have two players from this game and plan to make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, May 18.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2. Transfers remaining: 10.

1) Daniel Sams (ALL) (MI) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - IN

2) Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Tim Southee (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) - IN.

3) Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) - OUT | Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm a bit confused about how to approach the final five games. I'm unsure how many transfers I should make in this game, as it will affect the number of players and who I retain.

Andre Russell is naturally a must-have, but I'm interested in adding another player in Tim Southee. His exploits have gone under the radar this season, but on a ground with long boundaries, he could pick up some wickets.

Mohsin Khan, meanwhile, looks like the only viable uncapped pick from this game, and I should go for him. I could also retain Daniel Sams and take Tilak Varma out, but that would necessitate bringing in a batter. I'm taking out the uncapped options in Tripathi and Umran Malik as well.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 66 - KKR vs LSG

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 66 - KKR vs LSG

I'm not quite clear about what to do at the business end of the season when suddenly, there are more transfers per game and more captaincy options to consider. Andre Russell has helped me find some stability in this chaos of having too many options.

I hope KL Rahul snaps out of his poor run. He didn't get to bat in the reverse fixture, getting out for a diamond duck. The in-form Deepak Hooda should get some runs as well.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 66 - Summary

Players playing in Match 66: Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), Tim Southee (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), and Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits).

Captaincy: Andre Russell should probably be my captain, come what may. There are many options for the vice-captain's slot, with KL Rahul the favourite to take it.

Other Players

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 67.

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 68.

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 70.

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69.

T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 70.

Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 69.

