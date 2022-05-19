IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 67 - RCB vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore face off against the Gujarat Titans in a must-win encounter on Thursday, May 19, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

I took Tilak Varma out over Daniel Sams and, as a result, brought in Nitish Rana over Tim Southee.

Players playing in Match 66: Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits), KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), and Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits)

Captain: Andre Russell | Vice-captain: KL Rahul

Credits Remaining: 2

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 66 - LSG vs KKR

I have only one player from this match on my team and will look to make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Thursday, May 19

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 8

1) Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - OUT | Rajat Patidar (BAT) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

With their playoffs spot on the line, I expect a full-strength RCB to show up against GT. I'm fully backing Faf Du Plessis and Co. for this encounter and intend to make 2-3 transfers for this match. Glenn Maxwell is yet to win RCB a match on his own, and now would be a great time to do it. The in-form Wanindu Hasaranga could wreak havoc with his leg spin, especially when defending a total.

Rajat Patidar has used his opportunities at No. 3 to the best of his abilities and has been one of the positives for RCB. He could be called into action if an early wicket falls and could make some runs in this match. If I want to bring an uncapped bowler like Yash Dayal or Sai Kishore, I'll take Mohsin Khan out instead of Hooda or Rana.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 67 - RCB vs GT

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 67 - RCB vs GT

Quinton De Kock's record-breaking partnership with KL Rahul derailed the steady momentum I had built up over the last few matches. However, I never once considered bringing him in and don't rue missing out on his haul that much. With four group stage matches to go and a good amount of transfers left, I want to get to a good position before the playoffs begin.

Maxwell hasn't delivered a 100-plus point haul so far, and I'm hoping he's saved it for the last match. GT does have a fair amount of left-handers in their lineup, and Maxwell could contribute with both the bat and the ball. I am a bit worried about going without the likes of Shami and Hardik Pandya, and if at all I make a third transfer, it could be to bring them in.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 67 - Summary

Players playing in Match 67: Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (9 Credits), and Rajat Patidar (BAT) (RCB) (6.5 Credits)

Captaincy: Glenn Maxwell and Hasaranga look to be the favorites for the captaincy. I'll make the final decision after the toss, though

Other Players

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 68

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 70

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 69

T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 70

Daniel Sams (ALL) (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 69

KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

