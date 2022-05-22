IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 70 - SRH vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

Sunrisers Hyderabad will go up against the Punjab Kings in the final group stage match of Tata IPL 2022 on Sunday, 22nd May, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

I made an extra transfer to bring Shardul Thakur in for Yuzvendra Chahal. I also changed my uncapped transfer to get Rahul Tripathi back.

Players playing in Match 69: Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits), Daniel Sams (ALL) (MI) (7.5 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits), and David Warner (BAT) (RR) (10.5 Credits)

Captain: David Warner | Vice-captain: Kuldeep Yadav.

Credits Remaining: 7.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 69 - MI vs DC

I have three players from this match and two transfers left. I'll exhaust both of them and make an uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 22.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

Transfers

Transfers used: 2 Transfers remaining: 0.

1) David Warner (BAT) (RR) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN

2) Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

Considering that this match is a dead rubber, there's no saying how it may go. I have plenty of options to choose from, and none of them stand out as they did before. I'm taking a punt on two Proteas stars, Kagiso Rabada and Aiden Markram, as my two regular transfers.

Markram has been one of SRH's better players this season. He opened his IPL 2022 account with a half-century, and I hope he can close it out with one too. As for Rabada, I'm getting him in as my PBKS bowling representative since I'm playing it safe with Umran Malik as my uncapped transfer over Arshdeep Singh.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 69 - MI vs DC

Best IPL Fantasy team for Match 70 - SRH vs PBKS

Despite missing out on plenty of opportunities to move further up the rankings, I find myself in the top 1K players heading into the final match of the group stage. While in hindsight, it could've been much better, I'm fairly satisfied with my performances this season, especially in comparison to the 2021 season.

With five matches to go and two boosters to spend, I intend to make the most of them and have some fun with some offbeat picks as well. As for this match, I'm clueless about what to do as both teams only have pride to play for. Having supported Arshdeep throughout the season, I might even allow myself to go for him as my uncapped transfer over Umran Malik if the toss works out a certain way.

Best IPL Fantasy Team for Match 70 - Summary

Players playing in Match 70: Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (10 Credits), Kagiso Rabada (BOWL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits), Umran Malik (BOWL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), T Natarajan (BOWL) (SRH) (8 Credits), and Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (8 Credits).

Captaincy: With six options to choose from and no clear favorite, the toss should decide for me.

Other Players

Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Rajat Patidar (BAT) (RCB) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

Daniel Sams (ALL) (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: None

