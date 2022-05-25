IPL 2022 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 72 - The Eliminator - LSG vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Eliminator of the Tata IPL 2022 on Wednesday, May 25, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Despite a rain scare that threatened to mar an exciting Qualifier 1, thunderstorms stayed clear during the match, ensuing a pretty successful 2X Booster for my team. While there weren't enough wickets taken, most of the players I selected got some returns.

IPL Fantasy team suggested for Match 71 - GT vs RR

With the 'Super Transfer' booster at my disposal, I will use it to bring 11 players in from this game.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 PM IST on Wednesday, May 25.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next game.

IPL 2022 Fantasy Team for Match 72 - LSG vs RCB

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul (WK) (LSG) (12 Credits) and Quinton de Kock (WK) (LSG) (10 Credits).

Batters: Rajat Patidar (BAT) (RCB) (6.5 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (12 Credits), and Evin Lewis (BAT) (LSG) (8 Credits).

All-Rounders: Glenn Maxwell (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits), and Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits).

Bowlers: Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits), Josh Hazlewood (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits), and Harshal Patel (BOWL) (RCB) (9 Credits).

Like the team for yesterday's game, this team is merely a base for my final selection ahead of the deadline. As I'm using the Super Transfers booster, I can make unlimited transfers ahead of this game. With ten transfers to use for the remaining two fixtures, I needn't worry about including players from RR (for Qualifier 1) and can fill my team with 11 players from LSG and RCB.

Despite having one of the most versatile and powerful batting orders in the league, they don't offer much in IPL Fantasy batting options. While the best bets, KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock, are classified as wicketkeepers, Deepak Hooda is in the all-rounders' category. That leaves only Manan Vohra and Evin Lewis as the viable batting options from their team.

It's not feasible to have Rahul, De Kock, Virat Kohli and Faf Du Plessis in the same team due to credit issues. That's why it's important to have a relatively cheap batting option, preferably from LSG. While I've gone for Lewis for now, I have no idea where he'll bat.

Rahul is a must-have, and so seems De Kock after his last knock. The in-form Kohli will also look to deliver in this crunch game. At 6.5 credits, meanwhile, Rajat Patidar is also a cut-price gem.

I'd like to fit Wanindu Hasaranga into this team somehow, but due to the overseas player situation, I'm going without him for now. Glenn Maxwell and Deepak Hooda are the two batting all-rounders in my team. With most of RCB's top order filled with right-handers, Krunal Pandya could make an impact with the ball in addition to his exploits with the bat.

Harshal Patel is an injury doubt but remains in my team for now. The seam movement on offer makes Josh Hazlewood a good option at Eden Gardens. The cut-price Mohsin Khan is the final player in my provisional team for this game. He has been one of the finds of the season and has picked up wickets at all stages of the game. At six credits, he's also another useful budget enabler.

