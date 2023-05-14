IPL 2023: 3 surprise Dream11 fantasy team picks for RR vs RCB match

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 heads to Jaipur on Sunday (May 14) for a clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It is a crucial match for both franchises in the race to the IPL playoffs.

RR can return to the Top 4 in the points table if they secure a win against the Bangalore franchise. Meanwhile, if RCB lose this match, they will be virtually knocked out of the tournament.

Earlier this season, on April 23, RCB hosted RR at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. In that game, half-centuries from Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell helped Bangalore score 189/9 in their 20 overs. Chasing 190 for a victory, the Royals inched closer to the target, riding on a fifty from Devdutt Padikkal. However, RCB kept them down to 182/6 and secured a seven-run victory.

The pitch in Jaipur has been good for batting as well. With more than 400 runs being scored in the last match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, fans should expect another high-scoring battle between RR and RCB in IPL 2023.

In-form players like du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Maxwell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal will be among the picks for this IPL 2023 match's fantasy contests. But here's a list of three such surprise picks that can prove to be differentials in the Dream11 contests:

#1 Dinesh Karthik, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper Dinesh Karthik (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Dinesh Karthik was in red-hot form last season, but his performances have not been up to the mark in IPL 2023 so far. As a result, quite a few fantasy users may ignore him for today's match.

However, it is pertinent to note that Karthik showed signs of returning to form in his last innings against the Mumbai Indians, where he scored 30 runs off 18 balls. If he continues in the same vein, Karthik can score a lot of fantasy points.

#2 Harshal Patel, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Can Harshal Patel help RCB beat RR again in IPL 2023? (Image: IPLT20.com)

Harshal Patel was the pick of the bowlers for RCB in their last match against the Rajasthan Royals. The medium pacer scalped three wickets while conceding 32 runs off his four overs.

Some Dream11 users may not consider him picking him in their teams because of his inconsistent performances in the last few seasons. However, looking at his figures in the last match against RR, Patel can prove to be a differential.

#3 Shimron Hetmyer, Rajasthan Royals

Shimron Hetmyer did not get a chance to bat in the last IPL 2023 game (Image: IPLT20.com)

Shimron Hetmyer has failed to touch double digits in his last five matches. He did not get a chance to bat against the Kolkata Knight Riders, while in the four games before that, he returned with scores of 7*, 7, 8 and 8.

A lot of Dream11 users will be reluctant to pick him in their teams for today's match. However, they should not forget that Hetmyer played some phenomenal knocks for Rajasthan Royals earlier in IPL 2023. If he finds his form, he can score a lot of fantasy points.

Poll : 0 votes