IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy team for CSK vs GT match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) face off in the Final of IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 28, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

CSK was the first team to enter the Final after beating the Titans in Qualifier 1, which was held in Chennai. A clinical bowling effort following a Ruturaj Gaikwad-inspired batting essay helped CSK finally get one over the Titans. Deepak Chahar accounted for Gill's wicket in that match, and CSK will want him to do it once more.

Meanwhile, GT recovered quickly from the Qualifier 1 setback to completely outplay the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2, with Shubman Gill going absolutely berserk. The opener scored a 60-ball 129 as GT posted their highest-ever IPL total before Mohit Sharma's five-fer brought a promising MI chase to a premature end.

The two sides are well-matched and have multiple match-winners in their ranks, and no matter who ends up with the title, you'd have to say they deserved it.

On that note, let's look at three Dream11 differentials for the CSK-GT contests.

It has been a disappointing season for the CSK all-rounder, who has been underutilized with the ball and has disappointed with the bat. While he started the season well with a neat cameo against GT in the opener, Moeen's batting form has regressed in IPL 2023. He has scored only 124 runs in 14 matches at an average of 17.71.

However, he smashed a crucial six in the death overs in Qualifier 1 against GT, and at a venue like Ahmedabad, he could certainly smash a few more maximums given the opportunity. GT also possesses three left-handers in their top seven, with Sai Sudharsan's inclusion in the side, and there's a decent chance Moeen gets to bowl.

While he has been a very inconsistent Dream11 pick, he does possess the potential to go very big and is an intriguing differential option.

Joshua Little has been a handy utility player for GT.

GT have used Joshua Little as a middle and death overs bowler for a while now, and the Irish left-arm seamer has performed pretty well for them. However, since he usually comes in as an impact player and doesn't have the numbers in the wickets column to match the likes of Shami and Mohit, he has gone under the radar as a Dream11 pick.

Little has seven wickets in nine matches, and while those numbers don't make for great viewing, his economy rate of 8.25 is impressive for a bowler who bowls in dangerous phases of the game. An experienced T20 international, Little is a proven wicket-taker who has stepped it up and delivered in the biggest of stages for Ireland.

He picked up the crucial wicket of Cameron Green against MI to turn the tide GT's way, and it's very likely he does something similar against CSK.

#1 Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)

Ajinkya Rahane's stellar ball-striking was the talk of the town for quite a while early in IPL 2023, and while his form has taken a dip in recent matches, his numbers are still mighty impressive. Rahane has scored 299 runs in 13 matches, averaging 33.22, and scoring at a strike rate of 169.89.

While he has struggled to score runs on the more sluggish surfaces of Chepauk, he should love batting on a fast-paced Ahmedabad wicket that is very conducive for strokeplay. Rahane has a very high ceiling for points, with his safe catching a useful source to get points in addition to him batting at No.3/No.4.

It was surprising to see his ownership that low, and Dream11 player should look to take advantage of this fact.

