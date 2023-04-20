IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy team for DC vs KKR match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 28 of IPL 2023 on Thursday, April 20, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

David Warner's side has struggled in the absence of skipper Rishabh Pant, but their problems aren't only with their batting order. Their bowling attack looks menacing on paper, but Axar and Kuldeep haven't been able to pick up wickets, while Nortje has been very expensive.

With the bat, Prithvi Shaw and Mitchell Marsh haven't fired, and an inexperienced Indian middle order hasn't been able to pick up their slack. Axar Patel has arguably been the side's best batter even as David Warner has accumulated runs at an alarmingly slow strike rate.

Meanwhile, KKR do have two wins to their name, but they have been outclassed in all three of their defeats. A Shardul Thakur special and a blinder from Rinku Singh have got them four points on the points table, but the fact that they lost despite Venkatesh Iyer scoring a hundred raises some serious questions. They'll want the entire team to pull together and deliver a match-winning performance against DC.

This is a fixture that has produced some cracking IPL matches in the past. On that note, let's look at three differentials to pick for the DC-KKR Dream11 contests.

#3 Lalit Yadav (DC)

DC all-rounder Lalit Yadav could be a shrewd differential pick for the DC-KKR Dream11 contests. The off-spinner is sure to get some overs of bowling against a largely left-handed KKR batting order, and he's also someone capable of contributing with the bat.

However, a quality Fantasy option is being overlooked because they're an uncapped player, and this is an opportunity for Dream11 players to steal a march on their opponents.

Suyash Sharma was KKR's best bowler against MI.

KKR's young mystery spinner Suyash Sharma's ownership numbers on Dream11 seem surprising for a player of his points potential. It might be due to the fact that he is an uncapped player and that some Dream11 players may pick Sunil Narine or Varun Chakravarthy over him.

However, as the entire KKR team was on the receiving end of a walloping from the MI batters, Suyash's numbers of 4-27-2 stand out, especially when you consider he bowled one of his overs in the powerplay. He should enjoy bowling on a spin-friendly Delhi venue and is a solid Dream11 differential pick.

Jason Roy replaced Shakib Al Hasan in KKR's IPL 2023 squad.

After a string of low scores from Rahmanullah Gurbaz, the KKR management may decide to roll the dice with dashing England opener Jason Roy, with Narayan Jagadeesan taking the gloves. Roy regained his form after a slump, scoring runs in PSL 2023.

His record in the IPL is pretty decent, with an average close to 30 and a strike rate close to 130, and he has played some handy knocks for the Gujarat Lions, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and the Delhi Daredevils. Against a DC bowling attack starved of confidence, he could get a big score and is another good Dream11 differential.

