IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy team for RCB vs KKR match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 36th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 26, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

RCB are on a good run, winning successive matches, with Faf du Plessis' injury problems reducing him to an Impact Sub. They last played against the Rajasthan Royals, beating them by seven runs, courtesy of a special knock from Glenn Maxwell.

Meanwhile, KKR were absolutely dominated by CSK in their last match and need to find solutions to their problems fast, with only two wins in seven. The reverse fixture against RCB was one of KKR's wins, with Shardul Thakur's heroics helping them trounce RCB comfortably.

Let's now look at three Dream11 differentials for RCB-KKR contests.

#3 Narayan Jagadeesan (KKR)

Can Jagadeesan deliver with the bat for KKR?

KKR's Narayan Jagadeesan has received the backing of the franchise for a while now, but barring one game against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he hasn't been able to create an impact with the bat.

However, the talented TN batter has amassed plenty of runs in the domestic circuit and has it in him to shine on the big stage. A batter-friendly venue like the Chinnaswamy Stadium could be the ideal place for him to shine. Since he's the wicket-keeper, he could also contribute some points from dismissal.

Being an uncapped player who hasn't yet fired, his ownership is understandably low, but Jagadeesan could be a worthwhile Dream11 differential.

David Willey was one of the underrated performers in RCB's win over the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. After Wayne Parnell endured a couple of expensive outings, RCB recalled Willey into the playing XI and the left-arm seamer delivered the goods, bowling an economical spell of 1/26 in his four overs.

He'll hold the new ball against a KKR top order that has been very jittery this season. They also appear to have a weakness against left-arm seamers, and a consistent player like Willey should capitalize on that and get in among the wickets.

His ownership is fairly low for an overseas star, and he could be a worthwhile Dream11 differential pick.

David Wiese (right) bowled with the new ball against CSK. (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

David Wiese's selection against CSK didn't quite pay off, with the Namibia all-rounder expensive with the ball and unable to make a difference with the bat. However, a player with his experience and versatility should find a way to bounce back from his wobbly return to the IPL and star against his former side RCB.

His variations and cutters should be handy on what could be a slightly two-paced wicket at the Chinnaswamy Stadium today, and his lusty blows with the bat help shore up a KKR batting lineup that has looked rather brittle. While Andre Russell is the seam-bowling all-rounder everyone looks at from KKR, Wiese could outshine him.

Poll : 0 votes