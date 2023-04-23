IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy team for RCB vs RR match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore go up against the Rajasthan Royals in the 32nd match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 23, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

RCB will be wearing their green jersey for this match, and they'll hope it helps them continue the winning momentum they've generated after their 24-run win over the Punjab Kings on Thursday. An inspired Mohammed Siraj led the bowling attack that ripped into the PBKS batting lineup despite an ineffective first innings finish from their batters.

Meanwhile, RR struggled to finish the game off in a low-scoring match at Jaipur, losing to the Lucknow Supergiants by 10 runs. They'll want to get back to winning ways and consolidate their place at the top of the points table.

Let's now look at three differential picks from RCB-RR Dream11 contests.

Mahipal Lomror is an explosive batter.

RCB's designated No.3 batter Mahipal Lomror hasn't got to bat in that position a whole lot, and he did fairly well in the only game he played there, scoring an 18-ball 26. At the Chinnaswamy Stadium, any batter can step up and become a hero, and a clean ball-striker like Lomror has the potential to be an explosive differential.

He's a dangerous player against spin, and he'll look to be aggressive against RR's most potent wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal. While it's unlikely he bowls, his tentative batting position and hitting ability make him a decent Dream11 pick and his low ownership makes him a quality differential option.

Jason Holder is one of the most underrated players in the league, with his contributions often going unnoticed. He has quietly done his job with the ball this season, bowling tough overs at the death and picking up four wickets.

He's also a capable batter, and while he hasn't had the opportunity to wield the willow much, one would think RR may switch up their batting order and give the Caribbean a crack at clearing the short boundaries in Bangalore.

His bowling is more important from a Fantasy perspective, with the afternoon sun likely to make the wicket slower and sluggish. Holder's cutters, variations, and darting yorker length deliveries should work well on this surface, and he could end up as RR's highest wicket-taker on the day.

#1 Devdutt Padikkal (RR)

Devdutt Padikkal has struggled to make an impact on the match in his middle-order role for RR.

Ex-RCB star Devdutt Padikkal could score some runs on his return to the venue. His ownership is pretty low despite him batting in the RR top four, and that could be because he isn't often named in the playing XI and instead comes on as an Impact Sub.

The southpaw will have an important role to play in taking the attack to Wanindu Hasaranga. The Sri Lankan spinner has a positive match-up against Sanju Samson and has tasted success against Jos Buttler too. Someone like Padikkal will need to step up and deliver on what promises to be a good batting track.

