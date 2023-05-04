IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy team for SRH vs KKR match

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 47th match of IPL 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, May 4. SRH recorded a win over KKR earlier this season at the Eden Gardens, and the Orange Army will look forward to completing a double over the Knight Riders later tonight.

Harry Brook was the hero for Hyderabad in their last match against the Knight Riders. Opening the batting for the Orange Army, Brook smashed his maiden IPL hundred and guided his team to a mammoth score of 228/4. KKR's batters tried their best but fell short by 23 runs in the end.

The pitch in Hyderabad may not be a batting paradise like the Eden Gardens, which is why fans should not expect a high-scoring game. In the previous IPL match hosted by this venue, Delhi Capitals scored 144/9 in the first innings and went on to win the match against the SunRisers by seven runs.

Judging by the result of the previous game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, fantasy cricket users may want to stack up their teams with bowlers and all-rounders. Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Markande, and Suyash Sharma will be among the top picks in Dream11.

However, in this listicle now, we will look at three such surprise picks that can prove to be differentials in fantasy cricket contests for this IPL 2023 match.

#1 Mayank Agarwal - SunRisers Hyderabad

Mayank Agarwal has been quite inconsistent for SRH in IPL 2023. He has three single-digit scores in his last five innings. However, fans should also note that Agarwal has scored 97 runs in his previous two innings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

A majority of SRH's batters have struggled to score big on this surface in recent matches, but Agarwal has returned with scores of 48 and 49. Ignoring him in fantasy cricket for tonight's IPL 2023 match could prove to be a big mistake.

#2 Aiden Markram - SunRisers Hyderabad

Another SRH player to feature on this list is the team's captain, Aiden Markram. The South African star scored a match-winning half-century in the previous match against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Although Markram has managed only 23 runs in his last three innings, he should be picked in the Dream11 team because of his previous performance against KKR. He has an average of 46.5 and a strike rate of 145 against leg-spin. Plus, he can also chip in with a wicket or two in the bowling unit.

#3 Andre Russell - Kolkata Knight Riders

Looking at the scorecard of the last IPL 2023 match played at this venue, many fantasy cricket users may think twice before selecting Andre Russell in their Dream11 teams. Tonight's pitch may not be ideal for a batter like Russell, but the Caribbean all-rounder can make his presence felt in the bowling unit.

Russell has dismissed Rahul Tripathi and Mayank Agarwal a total of six times in just 43 balls, which is why captain Nitish Rana may hand the ball to him in the powerplay itself. It will be interesting to see how Russell performs in tonight's IPL 2023 match.

