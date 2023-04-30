IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for CSK vs PBKS match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will play their first afternoon home match of IPL 2023 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday, April 30. The battle between the 'kings' will start at 3:30 PM IST in Chennai.

PBKS have struggled for consistency this season. They have performed brilliantly on some days and have disappointed their fans with their performances on other days. Meanwhile, CSK can move up to the number one position in the IPL 2023 points table if they win against Punjab.

Speaking about the recent form of both franchises, PBKS are coming off a big defeat against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home. Punjab's bowling attack failed to keep a check on the run flow against the Lucknow-based franchise as LSG scored 257 runs in their 20 overs. PBKS lost the match by 56 runs in the end.

CSK also lost their last match in IPL 2023. The MS Dhoni-led outfit traveled to Jaipur for an away fixture against the Rajasthan Royals, where their bowlers leaked 202 runs in 20 overs. Their batters scored 170/6 as RR won the game by 32 runs.

Both CSK and PBKS will look to return to winning ways in Chennai. Before the Dream11 teams for this match are locked in, here's a look at the three surprise picks that can prove to be differentials in today's fantasy cricket contests.

#1 Shikhar Dhawan, Punjab Kings

Shikhar Dhawan recently returned from an injury (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Shikhar Dhawan returned from injury in the last match against the Lucknow Super Giants. The Punjab Kings captain was in great form before getting injured. Upon his return, Dhawan scored only one run off two balls in a match where more than 450 runs were scored in 40 overs.

While some fantasy cricket users might be hesitant to pick him in their team today, they should note that Dhawan scored 88 runs and won the Man of the Match award in the last game between CSK and PBKS. He could play a similar knock today in Chennai.

#2 Akash Singh, Chennai Super Kings

Akash Singh has received a lot of backing from the CSK management (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Young pacer Akash Singh has stepped up for CSK in the absence of Mukesh Choudhary this season. The left-arm fast bowler has picked up five wickets in his last five matches, but he bowled an expensive spell of 0/32 from two overs against the Rajasthan Royals in his previous game.

If the Chennai Super Kings do not drop him from the playing XI, Singh can prove to be a differential in today's fantasy cricket contests. He has a habit of taking wickets, plus he has never returned wicketless in IPL 2023 matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

#3 Liam Livingstone, Punjab Kings

Liam Livingstone is yet to get going in IPL 2023 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Liam Livingstone joined the Punjab Kings late in IPL 2023. The England all-rounder is yet to make an impact this season, but today's match could be the one where Liam finally announces his arrival.

Last season, when CSK battled PBKS at the Brabourne Stadium, Livingstone scored 60 runs off 32 balls and then picked up two wickets. It will be interesting to see if he can replicate that performance at Chepauk today.

