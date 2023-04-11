IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for DC vs MI match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) square off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 16th match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday, April 11, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

It is a contest that could be dubbed the 'Battle of the Strugglers' as neither DC nor MI have been able to win a match this season. While DC have played Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, losing all three of those matches, MI have lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings.

Both teams have some key players ruled out due to injuries, with Rishabh Pant and Jasprit Bumrah being their biggest misses. While DC's bowling isn't that much of a concern for them, MI's prospects in the bowling department do not look good, even if Jofra Archer is fit. They'll need their batters to step up and deliver because otherwise, it's going to be hard for them to win games.

With plenty at stake and both teams itching to get off the mark, this should be a cracker of a contest. Let's now look at three surprise picks for the DC-MI Dream11 contests.

Rilee Rossouw batting for the Delhi Capitals.

It's still unclear what DC's playing XI will be for this clash against MI and if Rilee Rossouw will be part of the team at all. However, if he features in the playing XI, he is someone you should consider picking in your Dream11 Fantasy teams.

The powerful Proteas batter hasn't got that many runs so far, but did get off to a decent start in their opener against LSG. Rossouw is a devastating striker of the ball and a highly impactful batter. If DC opt to bat him higher up the order, he becomes all the more dangerous.

Barring the threat of Jofra Archer, MI's bowling attack seems extremely docile, and if he does get to feature, Rossouw looks like someone who could haul in this match.

MI's Kumar Kartikeya came on as the impact sub in their game against CSK, bowling a tidy spell of 1/24 in four overs, delaying the inevitable CSK win. It raised the question as to how he was overlooked for the first match, especially when he seemed like the best spinner on the team.

The left-arm mystery spinner, who plays for Madhya Pradesh, has six wickets in five IPL games at a neat economy rate of 7.41. His mystery gives him some lethal edge that none of the MI bowlers, barring Archer, seem to have. Nevertheless, his ownership is pretty low, and Dream11 players who get him into their teams could profit hugely.

#1 Prithvi Shaw (DC)

Will Prithvi Shaw cross the 30-run mark against MI?

One wouldn't expect Prithvi Shaw's opener to be so low after the first three games of the season, but due to some lackluster batting and some terrific seam bowling from the opposite end, the opener just hasn't gotten going. He was named on the substitute bench in DC's game against RR before coming on as the Impact sub in the second innings, only to depart for a duck.

However, against possibly one of the weakest bowling attacks in the league, Shaw could finally find his timing and form. The fact that he was named on the bench for DC's previous game means that his ownership is really low.

Here is a powerful and highly impactful capped Indian opener who is now an excellent Dream11 differential. I'd draft him straight into my team.

