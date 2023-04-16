IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for GT vs RR match

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on last season's runners-up Rajasthan Royals in a rematch of the IPL 2022 final tonight in IPL 2023. The two teams will square off at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

11 months ago, Gujarat Titans became the new IPL champions by defeating Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium. RR will be keen to avenge that loss when they meet GT at the same venue tonight.

Notably, the Rajasthan Royals have never won a match against the Gujarat Titans. The two franchises squared off three times during the previous IPL season, with GT coming out on top on all three occasions. GT won the league stage match and then defeated RR in Qualifier 1 and the final.

The upcoming match will be the fourth meeting between GT and RR in IPL history. A majority of fantasy cricket users will pick in-form players like Rashid Khan, Jos Buttler, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vijay Shankar and Trent Boult in their Dream11 teams for this IPL 2023 match.

However, in this listicle, we will look at three players who could prove to be surprise differential picks in the IPL 2023 battle between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

#1 Hardik Pandya, Gujarat Titans

Hardik Pandya will return to Narendra Modi Stadium tonight (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya played a key role in his team's success last season, but he is yet to get going in IPL 2023. While Pandya is yet to lose a match as captain in IPL 2023, the all-rounder has not impressed much with his batting and bowling.

Pandya has scored 21 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 80.76. He is yet to take a wicket as well. Many fantasy cricket users may ignore Pandya for this game, but they should not forget that the GT skipper was the Man of the Match in the previous battle between GT and RR.

The Gujarat captain is one of the world's best all-rounders and could return to form tonight with an all-round showing against RR.

#2 Sanju Samson, Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has recorded two ducks in four matches so far this season. Although his batting average in the tournament is less than 25, fans should not write him off just yet.

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is great for batting, and a lot of sixes have been hit there this season. Samson is a big hitter and could trouble GT's bowlers with his big shots tonight.

#3 Jason Holder, Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals spent ₹5.75 crore to acquire Jason Holder's services at the IPL 2023 Auction, but the all-rounder is yet to impress in the tournament. He has bowled well in patches but has managed only three wickets at an economy rate of 8.46.

With the bat, Holder has scored one run in two innings. The Caribbean all-rounder has a lot of talent. He has performed well in the IPL before, which is why fantasy cricket users should back him to pick up multiple wickets and score some quick runs against GT.

