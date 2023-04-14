IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for KKR vs SRH match

IPL 2023 returns to Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14, with a match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both teams have a lot of momentum on their side, which is why the game should be an entertaining one.

Speaking of KKR's IPL 2023 campaign, the Knight Riders have registered two wins in three matches so far. They started the season with a seven-run defeat at the hands of the Punjab Kings (PBKS), but the two-time champions bounced back in style with victories over the Gujarat Titans and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Meanwhile, the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the Punjab Kings in their last match. The Orange Army impressed everyone with their fantastic bowling performance. All eyes will be on Mayank Markande tonight. The leg-spinner bagged a four-wicket haul for SRH in their last game against PBKS.

Fantasy cricket users will follow this IPL 2023 match quite closely. Before the Dream11 teams are locked in, here's a look at the three players who can prove to be differential picks in tonight's match.

#1 Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell took a three-wicket haul in his last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Andre Russell failed to impress the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last two matches. The Caribbean all-rounder got out on the first ball against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, whereas he scored only one run against the Gujarat Titans.

Many fantasy cricket users may avoid picking Russell in their teams tonight because of his recent performances. However, they should note that the all-rounder produced a brilliant performance in his last battle against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Russell was the best batter and best bowler for KKR in their reverse fixture of IPL 2022 against SRH. He scored 49 runs off 28 balls and then bowled a spell of 3/22. Judging by his previous performance against SRH, Russell could score a lot of fantasy points tonight.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sunrisers Hyderabad

Bhuvneshwar Kumar can trouble the KKR batters with his swing (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped only two wickets in three matches in IPL 2023 so far. He returned with figures of 1/33 in his previous innings.

Kumar may not be a popular pick in fantasy cricket contests, but he could prove to be a differential tonight. The conditions in Kolkata initially help swing bowlers. David Willey took two wickets for RCB in the last match at Eden Gardens.

If Sunrisers Hyderabad bowl first in tonight's match, picking Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the fantasy team may not be a bad move.

#3 Harry Brook, Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2023 has been a nightmare for Harry Brook so far (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Harry Brook has failed miserably in IPL 2023 so far. The England batter is known for scoring big runs at a quick strike rate. However, in his three IPL innings so far, Brook's highest score has been 13.

His strike rate has been less than 100 in all three innings. SRH may give him a few more opportunities because of his talent. The pitch at Eden Gardens is good for batting. If Brook gets going, he could prove to be a differential pick.

