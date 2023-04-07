IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for LSG vs SRH match

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will face off in the 10th match of IPL 2023 on Friday, April 7, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Both sides come into this match on the back of defeats to CSK and RR respectively. This will be the home side's 3rd game of the season, with them beating DC comprehensively at home before suffering a 12-run away defeat against MS Dhoni's side. With Quinton de Kock available for selection, their batting lineup is expected to change, with Marcus Stoinis or the in-form Kyle Mayers set to make way.

Three key players return for SRH as well, and that includes skipper Aiden Markram, without whom they were well beaten by the Rajasthan Royals in their first and only game of the tournament. Both teams have some powerful players in their batting order and some fiery seamers in their pace bowling lineup. This should be a cracking contest.

Let's now look at three surprise picks for LSG-SRH Dream11 contests.

LSG's Avesh Khan didn't have the best of games against CSK, going for 39 runs in his three overs, and picking up just the solitary wicket of Ben Stokes. With Mark Wood fully fit, he has become the leader of the LSG pace battery, with Avesh relegated to a more secondary role.

Wood is the owner of the Purple Cap, with eight wickets in two games, and Dream11 players are rightfully flocking toward him. However, Avesh will be a huge threat to the batters on a sluggish and two-paced surface.

In the only match in which these two sides clashed last season, Avesh won the Player of the Match award after bowling a terrific spell of 4/24 in his four overs. He's capable of repeating the feat in this fixture.

#2 Washington Sundar (SRH)

Washington Sundar had a match to forget against the Rajasthan Royals in SRH's season opener. The off-spinner finished the game with figures of 0/32 in his three overs and could score only one run, batting at No. 5. Because of that, his ownership is understandably low, but in these conditions, he could be a handful for the opposition.

LSG are likely to line up with a top six with four left-hand batters. On a slow and spin-friendly surface, he will be very hard to score runs off and poses a big threat to the batters. The last time these two sides met, Washington accounted for the wicket of Quinton de Kock on a similarly slow surface, and he'll want to produce another stellar bowling performance this time around as well.

#1 T Natarajan (SRH)

SRH's left-arm quick T Natarajan was probably their best player against RR, despite their crushing 72-run defeat. He picked up 2 wickets in his three overs, while conceding only 23 runs, and helped them pull things back at the death, with RR looking at an even higher score.

He will once again be their main weapon in the death overs to curtail the likes of Nicholas Pooran and Deepak Hooda. Natarajan has always been a wicket-taking bowler, and if he bowls towards the end of the powerplay and in the slog overs, he should be guaranteed 2-3 wickets every game.

It's a surprise to see his ownership low, and Dream11 managers can make the most of that and draft him into their teams.

