IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for RCB vs DC match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will face the Delhi Capitals in the 20th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, April 15, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Both teams enter this match on the back of defeats, but it's the visitors who are in a rut. Nothing seems to have clicked for David Warner's Delhi Capitals, with the skipper looking out of sorts with the bat and scoring at an excruciatingly slow pace in the league. Axar Patel's cameos with the bat have been the only positive for DC who desperately need a win to keep their campaign alive.

RCB, meanwhile, has batted really well, but almost inexplicably lost to the Lucknow Supergiants, highlighting the deficiencies in their bowling attack. They will be boosted by Wanindu Hasaranga's return but will want to ensure they get back on track after successive defeats.

On that note, here are three surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for the RCB vs DC match

Manish Pandey has played for numerous IPL teams in the past, and he now finds himself batting for the Delhi Capitals. DC has really struggled against leg-spinners this season, and they'll need Manish Pandey, arguably the best player of spin in the side, to deliver.

While he got out for a duck in the first game he played this season, Manish did get off to a good start against the Mumbai Indians. On what's expected to be a good batting wicket, Manish has a good chance of getting some differential points and scoring some runs.

He's also the team's best fielder, and could potentially get points for catches and run-outs.

David Warner has waged a lone battle with the bat for the Delhi Capitals, and the support has really been lacking from the other batters. Warner's opening partner Prithvi Shaw has struggled for runs, and it's surprising to see that happen, especially after his stellar domestic season.

Bangalore is arguably the best batting wicket that DC has played all season, and we could see Shaw finally breaking the shackles and delivering a big score. His ownership is pretty low, and he's another quality differential pick.

#3 Wanindu Hasaranga (RCB)

The returning Wanindu Hasaranga should slot straight back into the side, with RCB's bowling not up to the mark so far this season. The Sri Lankan leg-spinner was the team's highest wicket-taker last season, producing plenty of impactful performances with the ball.

The best part about picking Hasaranga is that RCB often uses him as a death bowler, and that gives him a much better chance of picking up wickets. He's also a solid batter capable of scoring runs, but it's unlikely to see him required to bat.

However, purely as a bowler, Hasaranga is worth picking for this match.

