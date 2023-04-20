IPL 2023: 3 surprise picks for Dream11 fantasy teams for PBKS vs RCB match

IPL 2023 heads to Mohali today for a fixture between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Punjab Kings.

The two franchises have been a little inconsistent so far this season. PBKS have recorded three wins in five matches and find themselves in fifth position in the points table, while RCB are eighth in the standings with two victories from five games.

PBKS and RCB have had an exciting rivalry in the Indian Premier League. Both teams have participated in all IPL seasons played since 2008. Judging by the position of the two teams in the standings, PBKS will start as the favorites to win this match. They will also have the home advantage.

However, Punjab Kings should not take the Royal Challengers Bangalore lightly. RCB have the likes of Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell in their team. All three players have the ability to win matches single-handedly on their day.

Apart from Kohli, Maxwell and Du Plessis, the majority of fantasy cricket users will also pick Sam Curran, Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada in their Dream11 teams for this IPL 2023 match.

The aforementioned six names are likely to score a lot of fantasy points, but here's a list of three surprise picks that could prove to be differentials in today's contest.

#1 M Shahrukh Khan, Punjab Kings

M Shahrukh Khan helped Punjab Kings defeat the Lucknow Super Giants (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

M Shahrukh Khan is not a popular pick in fantasy cricket because he bats lower down the order. Also, the Punjab Kings star has not bowled in IPL 2023 yet. But fans should consider picking him for this match because of his recent performance against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Khan scored an unbeaten 10-ball 23*, whacking one four and two sixes. RCB's death bowling is not the strongest in IPL 2023, which is why Khan could play a big knock against them today.

#2 Rahul Chahar, Punjab Kings

Rahul Chahar has picked up only two wickets in IPL 2023 so far (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rahul Chahar is one of the top leg-spinners in India. However, the Punjab Kings star is yet to impress fans in IPL 2023. He has played five matches for PBKS, scalping two wickets at an economy rate of more than eight runs per over.

Chahar may not be a popular pick in fantasy cricket because of his recent form, but he is a leg-spinner and can end up taking multiple wickets on any given day. Picking him in your fantasy team may not be a bad move.

#3 Suyash Prabhudessai, Royal Challengers Bangalore

Suyash Prabhudessai played a handy cameo against CSK (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Suyash Prabhudessai is likely to earn a place in the Royal Challengers Bangalore's starting XI after his impressive cameo against the Chennai Super Kings. His 11-ball 19 almost helped RCB pull off a win against CSK on Monday night.

If Prabhudessai gets a chance to bat higher up the order, he could score more runs for the team. Fantasy cricket users should consider picking him in their team if he replaces Mahipal Lomror in the starting XI.

