IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - RR vs DC | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals go up against the Delhi Capitals in the 11th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday (April 8) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. It's the first game of a doubleheader, with the all-important clash between MI and CSK later on.

I scaled back on my transfers for the previous match, retaining Jos Buttler and not bringing Quinton De Kock in.

Players playing in Match 10: Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), and Yash Thakur (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits).

Captain: Aiden Markram. | Vice-captain: KL Rahul.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 7.5.

Total Points: 3,357.5

Overall Rank: 45,702.

POTM Picks: 5/10.

I already have four players from this fixture and will make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 3:30 PM IST, Saturday, April 8.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1 | Transfers Remaining: 122.

1) Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits) - OUT | Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Yash Thakur (BOWL) (LSG) (6 Credits) - OUT | Tilak Verma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

Now, I'm making these transfers under the assumption that Jos Buttler is fit to play this match, despite some reports suggesting otherwise. I might have to make an extra transfer if he ends up getting ruled out.

Kuldeep Yadav hasn't quite hit his stride this season, but I expect him to do that in this game. Spinners offer more of a threat in the afternoon games, and he should make things difficult for the RR top order.

As for the uncapped transfer, I'm choosing to go with Tilak Verma from the MI-CSK game over Yashasvi Jaiswal since I have only one player from that game.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 11 - RR vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 11 - RR vs DC

Players playing in Match 11: Kuldeep Yadav (BOWL) (DC) (9 Credits), Prithvi Shaw (DC) (BAT) (9 Credits), Jason Holder (ALL) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Shimron Hetmyer (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits), and Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits).

I'm not happy that I've been saddled with Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder for this fixture, but with the confusion over Buttler's injury, this is the team I have for this game. Buttler will be the first-choice captaincy pick if he's fit, with Holder and Kuldeep my primary vice-captain picks.

Shaw hasn't gotten off to a good start this season, and I'm hoping he does so in the third game of DC's season.

Other players

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (BOWL) (CSK) (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 12.

Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 13.

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 15.

Tilak Verma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 12.

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 15.

Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 14.

