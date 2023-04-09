IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - GT vs KKR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Gujarat Titans (GT) face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first game of Sunday's (April 9) doubleheader at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Players playing in Match 12: Rajvardhan Hangargekar (BOWL) (CSK) (5.5 Credits), Tilak Verma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits), Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (9 Credits), Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Arshad Khan (BOWL) (MI) (5 Credits).

Captain: Cameron Green. | Vice-captain: Devon Conway.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 7.

Total Points: 3,868.

Overall Rank: 52,201.

POTM Picks: 5/12.

I have two players from this game in my team and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 03:30 pm IST; Sunday, April 9.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 118.

1) Rajvardhan Hangargekar (BOWL) (CSK) (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (9 Credits) - OUT | Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) - IN.

3) Arshad Khan (BOWL) (MI) (5 Credits) - OUT | Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

At this point, I feel like I'm going to be bringing Hardik Pandya in for every GT game because if he's going to continue bowling three to four overs every match and bat at No. 4, he'll surely get a couple of big hauls sometime soon.

It was a toss-up between Shubman Gill and Mohammed Shami for the second transfer, and I'm going with the latter as I feel he stands a better chance of picking up early wickets against a brittle KKR top-order than Gill has of scoring big against a confident KKR bowling setup.

As for the uncapped transfer, I loved what I saw from young leg-spinner Suyash Sharma against RCB, and the fact that he went for runs makes him all the more appealing. GT may look to play out Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy, but they might give young Suyash the same respect and could go after him, and that should give him a good chance of picking up wickets.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 13 - GT vs KKR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 13 - GT vs KKR

Players playing in Match 13: Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), Rinku Singh (BAT) (KKR) (7 Credits), Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits).

I'm going to say it right off the bat here, I'm captaining Hardik Pandya. I'm going to keep captaining him in pretty much every GT fixture until he gets that big haul of points that his role in the side keeps promising. Mohammed Shami and the in-form Shardul Thakur are the other contenders, and I'll take a call on who to back among them post the toss.

Other Players

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 15

Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 14

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 17

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 17

Tilak Verma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 16

Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 16

Poll : 0 votes