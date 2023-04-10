IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 - RCB vs LSG | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 15 of the ongoing Indian Premier League season (IPL 2023) on Monday, April 10. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore will host this contest.

A lack of funds made us go for T Natarajan over Umran Malik for Match 14 of IPL 2023. However, the left-arm seamer couldn't quite deliver against PBKS, giving away 40 runs in his four overs and failing to pick up a wicket.

Players playing in Match 14: Aiden Markram (BAT) [SRH] (9 Credits), T Natarajan (BOWL) [SRH] (8.5 Credits), Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) [PBKS] (6.5 Credits), and Sam Curran (ALL) [PBKS] (9.5 Credits).

Captain: Sam Curran | Vice-captain: Aiden Markram.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 0.

Total Points: 4,319.5.

Overall Rank: 59,220.

POTM Picks: 6/14.

We have only one player from the fixture between RCB and LSG in our current team. We will make two regular transfers and one uncapped transfer for this match.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 PM IST, Monday, April 10.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 114.

1) Aiden Markram (BAT) [SRH] (9 Credits) - OUT | Faf Du Plessis (BAT) [RCB] (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Sam Curran (ALL) [PBKS] (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Mark Wood (BOWL) [LSG] (8.5 Credits) - IN.

3) T Natarajan (BOWL) [SRH] (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Kumar Kartikeya (BOWL) [MI] (7.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

There's no doubt that this will be a high-scoring game with little respite for the bowlers. With KL Rahul already on our team, we are going with Faf du Plessis as our pick from RCB over Virat Kohli. The South African boasts a more favorable record against the LSG bowlers than his opening partner.

Du Plessis has also looked more aggressive and could be the player to make the best use of the powerplay. This is a double-edged sword, however, as he could perish in an attempt to go big, but that's a risk we have to take.

Mark Wood is set to return to the LSG playing XI and his express pace could cause problems for the RCB batters. He's LSG's strike bowler this season and should be KL Rahul's go-to wicket-taker. We expect him to finish with three or more wickets in this match.

We are not happy with the uncapped options from this fixture. We feel it makes more sense to bring someone in from Tuesday's game between the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

We've gone ahead and picked probably the best spinner Mumbai has in Kumar Kartikeya. They'll need him to deliver in Delhi if they want to register their first win in IPL 2023.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 15 - RCB vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 15 - RCB vs LSG

Players playing in Match 15: Mark Wood (BOWL) [LSG] (8.5 Credits), KL Rahul (BAT) [LSG] (11 Credits), and Faf Du Plessis (BAT) [RCB] (9.5 Credits).

All three players are quality captaincy options in their own right, and it is hard to separate them. The toss will most certainly have a bearing on our final decision.

Other players

Mohammed Shami (BOWL) [GT] (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 18.

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) [RR] (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 17.

Jos Buttler (WK) [RR] (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 17.

Tilak Verma (BAT) [MI] (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 16.

Cameron Green (ALL) [MI] (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 16.

Shardul Thakur (BOWL) [KKR] (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 19.

Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) [PBKS] (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 18.

Kumar Kartikeya (BOWL) [MI] (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 16.

