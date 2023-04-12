IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - CSK vs RR | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings take on the Rajasthan Royals in the 17th match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, April 12, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk.

I went for Axar Patel and Hrithik Shokeen over Kuldeep Yadav and Kumar Kartikeya and the move worked pretty well.

Players playing in Match 16: Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits), David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), and Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits).

Captain: Axar Patel | Vice-captain: Cameron Green

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 3

Total Points: 4,957.5

Overall Rank: 59,179

POTM Picks: 6/16

I have two players from this fixture on my team and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 PM IST, Wednesday, April 12.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 110.

1) Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Hrithik Shokeen (BOWL) (MI) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

Everyone was surprised when the curators at Chepauk served up a belter of a wicket for the CSG-LSG game when everyone's last memories of the venue in the IPL was a string of low-scoring, spin-friendly tracks in IPL 2021. Now, it's unclear what kind of wicket we're likely to get for this match, and until I see the pitch report, I don't know who I really want to pick.

For now, I have Ruturaj Gaikwad and Mahesh Theekshana as my regular transfers. The returning Theekshana will hugely bolster CSK's bowling, both in the powerplay and at the death. He's a stump-to-stump bowler and lots of his dismissals will be bowled and LBW and that gives him an even better shot at points.

I'm not that confident about picking Ruturaj Gaikwad despite him being in terrific form. RR is one team he has struggled against, and he doesn't have good numbers against Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, and even Jason Holder. Nevertheless, he has looked extremely confident this season, and at some point, form has to take precedence over statistics.

The uncapped player's choice for this match is fairly straightforward. CSK has struggled with their powerplay bowling, while Yashasvi Jaiswal has relished smashing bowlers around the park in the powerplay. He won the POTM award in RR's previous game, and leaving him out would be a blunder.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 17 - CSK vs RR: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 17 - CSK vs RR

Players playing in Match 17: Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Mahesh Theekshana (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits).

All five of these players are eligible captaincy candidates, and the choice of captain will largely depend on the type of pitch and the toss.

Other players

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 18

Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 19

Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 18.

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 20.

David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 20.

Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 20.

