IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 - KKR vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 19 of IPL 2023 on Friday, April 14, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Players playing in Match 18: Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (7 Credits), and Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits).

Captain: Sam Curran | Vice-captain: Shikhar Dhawan

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 1

Total Points: 5,497

Overall Rank: 60,665

POTM Picks: 6/18

I have only one player from this fixture on my team and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 PM IST, Friday, April 14.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 106.

1) Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (7 Credits) - OUT | Nitish Rana (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) - OUT | Narayan Jagadeesan (WK) (KKR) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm taking a fairly contentious call by taking Jos Buttler out of that wicket-keeper spot, but with RR playing only in M23, Buttler takes up an overseas spot and is a bit too expensive to keep. Therefore, I'm inclined to take an opportunity to bring in a wicketkeeper who bats up the order using my uncapped transfer.

As for the regular picks, Aiden Markram's selection should be self-explanatory at this point. Barring Rahul Tripathi, he's the best batter in the SRH side, and with the high number of left-handers in the KKR lineup, he is sure to bowl himself and could get some points with the ball as well.

Now, I could've gone for Umran Malik or Natarajan over Nitish Rana, but with KKR playing again after a quick turnaround in M22, it made more sense to load up on players from KKR.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 19 - KKR vs SRH: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 19 - KKR vs SRH

Players playing in Match 19: Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), Nitish Rana (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), and Narayan Jagadeesan (WK) (KKR) (7 Credits).

I won't be considering Jagadeesan for captaincy although I will be rooting for him to do well. Markram is my first-choice captaincy pick due to his all-round potential for points. I'm still not fully convinced by the KKR batters so Shardul Thakur might trump Nitish Rana as the vice-captain pick.

Other players

Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 20.

David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 20.

Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 20.

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 23.

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 21.

Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 21.

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 23.

Poll : 0 votes