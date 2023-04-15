IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 - RCB vs DC| IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore go up against the Delhi Capitals in the first match of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 15, at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. LSG and PBKS face off in the second match of the day.

In an almost inexplicable manner, I messed up and missed out on the haul from Nitish Rana (BAT) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) after an oversight saw Rahul Tripathi in my team instead. Despite that mishap, I did manage to move up the rankings a bit courtesy of Aiden Markram and Narayan Jagadeesan.

Players playing in Match 19: Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), and Narayan Jagadeesan (WK) (KKR) (7 Credits).

Captain: Aiden Markram. | Vice-captain: Rahul Tripathi.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 0.5.

Total Points: 5,794.5.

Overall Rank: 58,179.

POTM Picks: 6/19.

I already have three players from this fixture so I'll make only one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 3:30 PM IST, Saturday, April 15.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1. | Transfers Remaining: 105.

1) Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) - OUT | Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits) - IN

2) Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) - OUT | Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

Had I had Nitish Rana on my team, I could've retained him for the MI game and taken out Mohammed Shami instead, but now, I'm retaining the two KKR players I do have and am transferring out my SRH assets.

As for the transfer in, it had to be Wanindu Hasaranga. The best part about picking the Sri Lankan leg spinner is that Faf Du Plessis won't hesitate to bowl him in the death overs, and that's a period of the game the batters have to go after him. I expect a minimum of two wickets from him in what should be his first game of IPL 2023.

As for the uncapped transfer, there's little option elsewhere, and I'm going with Mukesh Kumar as a result. The DC pacer has bowled decently, picking up four wickets in the last two games.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 20 - RCB vs DC: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 20 - RCB vs DC

Players playing in Match 20: Faf Du Plessis (BAT) (RCB) (9.5 Credits), David Warner (BAT) (DC) (10 Credits), Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Wanindu Hasaranga (ALL) (RCB) (10 Credits), and Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits).

All four players barring Mukesh Kumar could be considered captaincy picks, especially when you consider how good Axar Patel has been with the bat. Regardless of how slow he's scoring his runs, if Warner scores another half-century, that means more points for me. However, it's the in-form Faf Du Plessis that stands out for me, despite his sub-par record against some of the DC bowlers.

Other players

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 23.

Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 21.

Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 21.

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 23.

Shardul Thakur (BOWL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 22.

Narayan Jagadeesan (WK) (KKR) (7 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 22.

