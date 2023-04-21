IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 29 - CSK vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

Chennai Super Kings will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 29 of IPL 2023 on Friday, April 21, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Players playing in Match 28: Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits), and Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits).

Captain: Mitchell Marsh. | Vice-captain: Venkatesh Iyer.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 6.5.

Total Points: 9,190.5.

Overall Rank: 28,549.

POTM Picks: 7/28.

I already have two players from this fixture and will make one regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Friday, April 21.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 1. | Transfers Remaining: 90.

1) Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) - IN.

2) Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) - OUT | Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I fully expect the Chepauk wicket to continue playing as it has so far, with high-scoring games and some turn for the spinners likely. With that being the case, I don't see a better player than Aiden Markram to use my transfer on.

He is easily the best player of spin in the SRH top order and actually has a good record against Mahesh Theekshana, with the likes of Harry Brook set to struggle against the Sri Lankan.

Markram has looked pretty fluent at the crease, and despite his early dismissal against MI, he has a good opportunity to score some runs in Chennai. If needed, he's more than capable of sending down some overs of his off-spin against CSK's left-heavy batting order, similar to what Nitish Rana did.

While Ben Stokes is another player I'm considering, it's Aiden Markram for now.

The uncapped player's decision is quite easy, with Tushar Deshpande's wicket-taking ability making him the best option. MS Dhoni and CSK have a good record of developing young fast bowlers, with the likes of Mohit Sharma and Ishwar Pandey coming to mind. Tushar could become the next player on that list, and he's very likely to pick up some wickets here as well.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 29 - CSK vs SRH: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 29 - CSK vs SRH

Players playing in Match 29: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Rahul Tripathi (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), and Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits).

Ruturaj Gaikwad has a great record against SRH, and I'm hoping he can get back to his high-scoring ways, and he is someone I'm considering for the captaincy. Aiden Markram is a player I have no problem trusting with the captain's armband.

I'm a bit doubtful about Tripathi's potential as a captain because he does tend to play one shot too many. However, it is that aggression that makes him the player he is, so if it seems right, Tripathi is another player I'll consider for the captaincy.

Other players

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 30

Jitesh Sharma (WK) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 31

Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 31

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 31

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 32

Varun Chakravarthy (KKR) (BOWL) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 33

Venkatesh Iyer (ALL) (KKR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 33

