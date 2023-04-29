IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 41 - CSK vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings take on the Punjab Kings in the 41st match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. This will be the 999th IPL match, with the much-awaited 1000th game to be played between MI and RR later on.

My decision to scale back on transfers and avoid bringing David Warner in was justified, but missing out on the Mitch Marsh haul was tough.

Players playing in Match 40: Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), and Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits).

Captain: Aiden Markram. | Vice-captain: Axar Patel.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 3.

I already have three players from this fixture and will make two regulars and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 3:30 pm IST, Sunday, April 30.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 61.

1) Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) - OUT | Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - OUT | Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Mukesh Kumar (BOWL) (DC) (7 Credits) - OUT | Kumar Karthikeya (BOWL) (MI) (7.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

CSK matches haven't been good for me, and my flawed selection is mostly to blame for those.

Having not picked the CSK openers enough, I am tempted to get one of Gaikwad or Conway purely to set that record straight, but considering the wicket and the opponent, I'm going with Moeen Ali instead. Against a bonafide wicket-taker like Rabada, no batter is safe, and I can almost see Ruturaj Gaikwad getting hurried by a cross-seamer and top-edging it.

Meanwhile, Moeen Ali is yet to provide a substantial haul since his POTM winning performance against LSG. I believe this could be a game where he shines. In a day game, the Chepauk wicket should turn even more than usual, and Moeen's bowling will come in handy against the many left-handers PBKS possess.

Shikhar Dhawan's record against CSK's main bowlers makes him a quality pick for this match. The PBKS skipper will want to lead by example after his side were well beaten in their previous outing.

As for the uncapped transfer, I'm going with Kumar Karthikeya from the upcoming MI-RR game. I expect the left-arm mystery spinner to retain his spot in the team after his decent outing against GT.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 41 - CSK vs PBKS: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 41 - CSK vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 41: Sam Curran (ALL) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Moeen Ali (ALL) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits), Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits), and Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits).

I am still iffy about picking uncapped players as captaincy options despite them putting in match-winning performances in almost every other game. That leaves a decision between Moeen Ali, Shikhar Dhawan and Sam Curran, and considering the conditions and the fact I'm bringing them in specifically, Moeen and Shikhar have the upper hand over Curran.

Other players

Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 42

KL Rahul (BAT) (LSG) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 43

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 44

Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 42

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs DC, Match 44

Kumar Karthikeya (BOWL) (MI) (7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 42

