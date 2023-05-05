IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 48 - RR vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) will lock horns in the 48th match of IPL 2023 on Friday, May 5, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

I made a last-minute change in my transfers to get Marco Jansen over Mayank Agarwal, leading me to take Tushar Deshpande out and brining in Shikhar Dhawan.

Players playing in Match 47: Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits), Marco Jansen (BOWL) (SRH) (8.5 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), and Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits).

Captain: Andre Russell. | Vice-captain: Marco Jansen.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 3.

Total Points: 15,599.5.

Overall Rank: 3,174.

POTM Picks: 13/47

I have two players from this fixture on my team and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Friday, May 5.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 47.

1) Shikhar Dhawan (BAT) (PBKS) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits) - OUT | Ravichandran Ashwin (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits) - IN

3) Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits) - OUT | Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

This is a confusing game to make transfers for because of the stark difference in how the two matches at the venue have played out so far. While the RR-LSG match saw a sluggish wicket that resulted in a pretty low-scoring game, the track in the RR-CSK game was a belter.

While the ground dimensions ensure that this venue remains a bowler-friendly one, what surface is rolled out will have a say in how this match proceeds.

I initially considered going with Rashid Khan, but his wicket-taking prowess has slowed down a bit, with him having only four wickets in the last four matches. While he could enjoy bowling to a team he has plenty of success against, Hardik Pandya is a more well-rounded pick in my opinion.

The GT skipper will want to play a better knock after his inability to accelerate at the death cost his side the match against DC. Since becoming the GT skipper, Hardik has enjoyed playing against RR and hopefully, that run continues.

Jos Buttler hasn't been his usual self this season, and I don't see him scoring runs against a bowling attack in which he has many unfavorable matchups. That's why I'm going with Ravichandran Ashwin, who could continue his consistent run of picking up wickets on a venue where the dimensions will also aid his bowling.

As for the uncapped transfer, who else but the in-form Yashasvi Jaiswal? Having Jaiswal is another reason I'm avoiding Buttler as doubling up on openers against such a strong GT new-ball roster wouldn't be prudent.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 48 - RR vs GT: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 48 - RR vs GT

Players playing in Match 48: Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Ravichandran Ashwin (ALL) (RR) (9 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits).

For once, all five players can be considered as captaincy picks. I definitely can't ignore Yashasvi Jaiswal for being an uncapped player, considering he's the current top-scorer in IPL Fantasy. However, Hardik Pandya is my captaincy frontrunner, courtesy of his stellar record against the Rajasthan Royals.

Other players

Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 49

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 49

Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 53

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 49

Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 49

Marco Jansen (BOWL) (SRH) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 52

