IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 49 - CSK vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings take on the Mumbai Indians in the 49th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 6, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The El Clasico of the IPL is the first of two games on Saturday, with DC and RCB facing off in the second game of the day.

I opted to go for Trent Boult over Ravichandran Ashwin, but it didn't make a huge difference in the end.

Players playing in Match 48: Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), and Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits).

Captain: Hardik Pandya. | Vice-captain: Trent Boult.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 2.5.

Total Points: 15,928.5.

Overall Rank: 2,920.

POTM Picks: 13/48.

I have four players from this match and will use only the free uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 3:30 pm IST, Sunday, May 6.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 0. | Transfers Remaining: 47.

1) Marco Jansen (BOWL) (SRH) (8.5 Credits) - OUT | Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

I'm absolutely not interested in bringing in anyone apart from Tushar Deshpande from this fixture, especially because I always struggle to score points whenever these two sides meet. Also, showers are expected in Chennai, and we could well be in for a truncated game.

It's best not to spend needless transfers on a game at risk of being abandoned, and getting the uncapped CSK seamer seems the right call.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 49 - CSK vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 49 - CSK vs MI

Players playing in Match 49: Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits), Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits), and Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits).

Three of the five players in my team for this match have won a POTM award this season, with Ishan Kishan winning it in MI's last match, so I have no shortage of quality captaincy options. However, I might veer towards captaining the players who play in the first innings (either bat or bowl) if there is a threat of rain towards the second innings to maximize whatever playing time we get.

