IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 - RCB vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off in Match 5 of Tata IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 2, at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Players playing in Match 4: Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits), and Mayank Agarwal (SRH) (BAT) (9 Credits).

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 2.5.

I only have one player on my team from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 07:30 pm IST; Sunday, April 2.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 133.

1) Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) - OUT | Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Jofra Archer (BOWL) (MI) (9.5 Credits) - IN.

3) Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (7.5 Credits) - OUT | Mahipal Lomror (ALL) (RCB) (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

The MI-RCB fixture is one that has always perplexed me, and I haven't picked the right players often. On a batting paradise at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, is there any benefit to picking even a top bowler like Jofra Archer? For now, I feel that there is, with Archer's pace and extra bounce likely to fetch him some wickets, especially if he bowls at the death.

I had to choose between Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis for the other transfer, and I've gone with the former due to his better record against Archer. I also feel that with Du Plessis set to be the aggressor in the partnership, there's a better chance Kohli plays a longer, more substantial inning.

With not many credits available, I'm going with Mahipal Lomror as the uncapped player. The southpaw is capable of striking the ball a long way, and while I'm not expecting him to bowl, he should have some impact on the match.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 5 - RCB vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 5 - RCB vs MI

Players playing in Match 5: Ishan Kishan (MI) (WK) (9 Credits), Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits), Jofra Archer (BOWL) (MI) (9.5 Credits), and Mahipal Lomror (ALL) (RCB) (7 Credits).

It's between Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, and Jofra Archer for the captaincy in this match. Ishan Kishan hasn't been the most convincing in T20 cricket for a while now, but on a surface and venue tailor-made for him, I'm hoping he regains his form. I'm most likely to give Kohli my captaincy, with the VC decision based on the toss.

Other Players

Mayank Agarwal (SRH) (BAT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 10.

Deepak Hooda (ALL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 6.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) (PBKS) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RR, Match 8.

Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 6.

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 6.

Prithvi Shaw (DC) (BAT) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 7.

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 8.

