IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 52 - RR vs SRH | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Rajasthan Royals go up against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 52nd match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7, at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Players playing in Match 51: Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (8 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), and Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits).

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 1.5

I have two players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Sunday, May 7.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 41.

1) Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - OUT | Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) - OUT | Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) - IN

3) Mohsin Khan (BOWL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

Making transfers for this match isn't easy both due to the unpredictable nature of the pitches at Jaipur and the form of both these teams. Both RR and SRH lost their respective previous matches, and while they were completely different types of defeat, the manner of losing was baffling, to say the least.

Jos Buttler has struggled with bad form for too long now, and I expect him to tee off against one of his favorite teams to play against.

As for the player I'm transferring in from SRH, I honestly don't see anyone but Aiden Markram. If Heinrich Klaasen bats higher up the order, I would consider him, but with Tripathi and Mayank as the other options to consider, Markram, who scored some runs in the last match, looks like the better pick.

The same goes for the uncapped player transfer, with Abhishek Sharma the obvious choice to bring in since I already have Yashasvi Jaiswal on the team.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 52 - RR vs SRH: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 52 - RR vs SRH

Players playing in Match 52: Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Trent Boult (BOWL) (RR) (9 Credits), Aiden Markram (BAT) (SRH) (9 Credits), Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits), and Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits).

Plenty of captaincy options to consider once again, but with the big boundaries at Jaipur, the nature of the wicket will play a telling role in the final captaincy decision.

The law of averages suggests Buttler is due a big one here, and I'm someone who believes in that theory somewhat, so he is my first-choice pick as of now.

Other players

Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 53

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 54

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 55

Virat Kohli (BAT) (RCB) (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 54

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 57

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs MI, Match 57

