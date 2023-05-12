IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 57 - MI vs GT | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Mumbai Indians and the Gujarat Titans lock horns in the 57th match of IPL 2022 on Friday, May 12, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

My choice to make an extra transfer and bring Varun Chakravarthy in for the last match didn't yield the desired results.

Players playing in Match 56: Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits), Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits), Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits), Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits), Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits), and Jason Roy (BAT) (KKR) (8 Credits).

Captain: Andre Russell | Vice-captain: Jos Buttler

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 2.5

Total Points: 19,482

Overall Rank: 677

POTM Picks: 18/56

I have three players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Friday, May 12.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 29

1) Jos Buttler (WK) (RR) (11 Credits) - OUT | Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits) - IN

2) Andre Russell (ALL) (KKR) (10.5 Credits)) - OUT | Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) - IN

3) Suyash Sharma (BOWL) (KKR) (4.5 Credits) - OUT | Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

I'm not making any experiments with my transfers in for this match and am keeping it fairly simple. While I'd like to consider Cameron Green for this game, I'm content with bringing Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill in.

The Titans absolutely steamrolled MI in the reverse fixture and the home side will want to avoid a repeat of that encounter. I don't expect Rashid Khan to star the way he did in that game, with the surface at the Wankhede more batter-friendly.

Hardik Pandya is due a POTM-winning performance, and while he has shown some signs of changing gears with respect to his batting, that impactful and big innings is yet to come. Shubman Gill, meanwhile, came agonizingly close to a hundred against LSG, and a good batting surface and an average MI bowling attack give him another opportunity to do so.

Despite the likes of Tilak Varma and Nehal Wadhera being available, I'm choosing to pick Abhishek Sharma from the next fixture as my uncapped transfer.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 57 - MI vs GT: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 57 - MI vs GT

Players playing in Match 57: Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits), and Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits).

All five players are good captaincy options in their own right, and apart from the more temperamental Ishan Kishan, everyone else are serious captaincy contenders for this one.

Other players

Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 60

Jason Roy (BAT) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 61

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 60

Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs PBKS, Match 59

Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 58

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 61

