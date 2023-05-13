IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 59 - DC vs PBKS | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Delhi Capitals (DC) go up against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 59th match of IPL 2023 on Saturday, May 13, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Players playing in Match 58: Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits), Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SRH) (8 Credits), Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9.5 Credits), and Kyle Mayers (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits).

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 5.5

I have two players from this fixture and will make two regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Saturday, May 13.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2. | Transfers Remaining: 24.

1) Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Kyle Mayers (ALL) (LSG) (8 Credits) - OUT | Sikandar Raza (ALL) (PBKS) (8 Credits) - IN

3) Abhishek Sharma (ALL) (SRH) (8 Credits) - OUT | Harpreet Brar (BOWL) (PBKS) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

The wicket at the Arun Jaitley Stadium has been slowing down all season, and we should get more of the same when the two sides meet. Axar Patel feels like a must-have on these kinds of wickets, and hopefully, DC finally come to their sense and bat him higher up the order.

Similarly, PBKS should select Sikandar Raza over Bhanuka Rajapaksa if they want to boost their chances of winning this one. They have won four out of the six games he has featured in, and both his batting and bowling will come in handy on slow wickets.

On the same note, Shikhar Dhawan's decision to not bowl Harpreet Brar further was baffling, and he's unlikely to make the same mistake again. The bowling all-rounder is a smart uncapped pick for this match.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 58 - SRH vs LSG: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 59 - DC vs PBKS

Players playing in Match 59: Axar Patel (ALL) (DC) (9 Credits), Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) (PBKS) (6.5 Credits), Mitchell Marsh (ALL) (DC) (9.5 Credits), Sikandar Raza (ALL) (PBKS) (8 Credits), and Harpreet Brar (BOWL) (PBKS) (7 Credits).

With three quality all-rounders to choose from, I won't have an easy decision to make when it comes to captaincy. Mitchell Marsh is still my first-choice pick because he's DC's highest wicket-taker and bats at No.3!

Other players

Yashasvi Jaiswal (BAT) (RR) (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 60

Yuzvendra Chahal (BOWL) (RR) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs RCB, Match 60

Varun Chakravarthy (BOWL) (KKR) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs CSK, Match 61

Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs LSG, Match 63

Mohammed Shami (GT) (BOWL) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SRH, Match 62

Heinrich Klaasen (WK) (SRH) (8 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs GT, Match 62

Poll : 0 votes