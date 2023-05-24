IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 72 - LSG vs MI | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Lucknow Supergiants go up against the Mumbai Indians in the 72nd match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 24, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

I made a couple of changes to the suggested team by getting Devon Conway and David Miller over Vijay Shankar and Mohammed Shami, and it didn't make much of a difference in the end.

Players playing in Match 71: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (9 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), David Miller (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits), Rashid Khan (ALL) (GT) (10.5 Credits), Matheesha Pathirana (BOWL) (CSK) (6 Credits), and Mohit Sharma (GT) (BOWL) 7.5 Credits).

Captain: Rashid Khan. | Vice-captain: Shubman Gill.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 3.

Total Points: 24,633.5

Overall Rank: 1,729.

POTM Picks: 23/71.

I have three players from this fixture and will make four regular and one uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Wednesday, May 24.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 4 | Transfers Remaining: 6.

1) Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits) - IN

2) Devon Conway (BAT) (CSK) (9 Credits) - OUT | Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9.5 Credits). - IN

3) Ravindra Jadeja (ALL) (CSK) (10 Credits) - OUT | Nicholas Pooran (WK) (LSG) (9 Credits). - IN

4) David Miller (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits). - IN

5) Matheesha Pathirana (BOWL) (CSK) (6 Credits) - OUT | Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer).

With three MI players already on my team, I'm choosing to add only one more using my uncapped transfer to get the returning Tilak Varma. His batting against spin, especially the LSG leg-spinners, will be crucial to MI's hopes on what should be a slow and dry surface.

I'm using my four regular transfers to get four LSG players and full disclosure, I think that LSG will win this game. Quinton de Kock's record in Chennai is very poor and given how he struggles on slow surfaces, I feel going for Nicholas Pooran is a decent punt.

Krunal Pandya and Ravi Bishnoi should have a field day bowling on this Chennai track, with Krunal likely to promote himself up the order when it comes to batting as well. Lastly, it wouldn't be prudent to exclude the POTM winner when these two sides last met, Marcus Stoinis.

While it would be better if he started bowling, his higher batting position and consistent performances in crunch situations make him a good pick.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 72 - LSG vs MI: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 72 - LSG vs MI

Players playing in Match 72: Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Nicholas Pooran (WK) (LSG) (9 Credits), Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) (LSG) (8.5 Credits), Tilak Varma (BAT) (MI) (8.5 Credits), Krunal Pandya (ALL) (LSG) (9 Credits), and Marcus Stoinis (ALL) (LSG) (9.5 Credits).

Deciding captaincy when there are so many options will always be tough, and my final choice will most definitely be based on the toss.

Other players

Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: TBC, Match 73.

Rashid Khan (ALL) (GT) (10.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: TBC, Match 73.

Mohit Sharma (GT) (BOWL) 7.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: TBC, Match 73.

