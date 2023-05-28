IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 74: CSK vs GT Final | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) will meet in the final of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 28.

With Darshan Nalkande not in the playing XI, I picked Sai Sudharsan as my uncapped option.

Players playing in Match 73: Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits), Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits), Piyush Chawla (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits), Akash Madhwal (MI) (BOWL) (5.5 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), Mohit Sharma (GT) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), David Miller (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits), Rashid Khan (ALL) (GT) (10.5 Credits), and Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (7 Credits).

Captain: Hardik Pandya | Vice-captain: Rashid Khan.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 3.5.

Total Points: 25,955.5

Overall Rank: 2,689

POTM Picks: 25/73

I only have three remaining transfers, and I'll be using them up along with my uncapped transfer.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 pm IST, Sunday, May 28.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 3. | Transfers Remaining: 0.

1) Cameron Green (ALL) (MI) (9 Credits) - OUT | Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits) - IN

2) Suryakumar Yadav (BAT) (MI) (10 Credits) - OUT | Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (CSK)(8 Credits) - IN

3) Piyush Chawla (MI) (BOWL) (7 Credits) - OUT | Deepak Chahar (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits) - IN

4) Akash Madhwal (MI) (BOWL) (5.5 Credits) - OUT | Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits) - IN (Uncapped Transfer)

For the last time this season, I'm thinking about my transfers, and it actually isn't that straightforward of a situation. I can't take Ishan Kishan out as he's my sole wicketkeeper, while neither Wriddhiman Saha nor MS Dhoni appeals to me as an option.

That's why I have to take both Akash Madhwal and Piyush Chawla out and replace them with two bowlers. While Tushar Deshpande as the uncapped transfer is an easy replacement to fill one of those two slots, I'm backing the in-form Deepak Chahar over Matheesha Pathirana in the Final.

Chahar has good numbers against Shubman Gill, and CSK will desperately want him to deliver in this crunch game. As for the other two transfers, I have a wide set of CSK players to choose from, and it isn't the easiest decision to make.

I'm backing two batters to come good on what should be an excellent surface for stroke-making. Ravindra Jadeja comes in pretty late to bat anyway, so for this game, I'm considering him more as a bowling all-rounder, and since I already have two CSK bowlers, I'm taking a punt on Ajinkya Rahane for this match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad is a much easier pick, considering his form and record against GT.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 74 - CSK vs GT: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 74 - CSK vs GT

Players playing in Match 74: Ruturaj Gaikwad (BAT) (CSK) (9.5 Credits), Deepak Chahar (BOWL) (CSK) (8.5 Credits), Shubman Gill (BAT) (GT) (9.5 Credits), Mohit Sharma (GT) (BOWL) (7.5 Credits), Ajinkya Rahane (BAT) (CSK)(8 Credits), Hardik Pandya (ALL) (GT) (11 Credits), David Miller (BAT) (GT) (9 Credits), Tushar Deshpande (BOWL) (CSK) (7 Credits), Rashid Khan (ALL) (GT) (10.5 Credits), and Sai Sudharsan (BAT) (GT) (7 Credits).

Selecting a captain and vice-captain from among 10 players isn't my favorite thing to do, but with not much to play for, I may take a playful punt and hope it works out.

Other players

Ishan Kishan (WK) (MI) (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: None.

