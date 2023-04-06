IPL 2023 Fantasy League: Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - KKR vs RCB | IPL Fantasy Tips

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 9 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) season on Thursday, April 6. Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host this contest.

The match will follow Wednesday's clash, where the Punjab Kings beat the Rajasthan Royals by five runs. We made an extra transfer and altered our plans to play the Power Overseas Player booster on the spot for this fixture. However, while the idea sounded good on paper, it didn't quite go according to plan.

Players playing in Match 8: Jason Holder (ALL) [RR] (8.5 Credits), Jos Buttler (WK) [RR] (11 Credits), Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) [PBKS] (8.5 Credits), Shimron Hetmyer (BAT) [RR] (8.5 Credits), Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) [PBKS] (6.5 Credits), and Sam Curran (ALL) [PBKS] (9.5 Credits).

Booster Used: Power Overseas Player.

Captain: Sam Curran | Vice-captain: Jos Buttler.

IPL Fantasy 2023 team suggested for the previous game

Credits Remaining: 2.5.

Total Points: 2,754.

Overall Rank: 54,108.

POTM Picks: 4/8.

We only have one pick from this IPL 2023 fixture, and we will make two regular transfers and an uncapped one as a result.

Transfer Deadline: 7:30 PM IST, Thursday, April 6.

Note: The suggested team is subject to change depending on the toss or other unexpected team news. Any such changes will be updated for the next match day.

Transfers

Transfers Made: 2 | Transfers Remaining: 124.

1) Sam Curran (ALL) [PBKS] (9.5 Credits) - OUT | Shardul Thakur (BOWL) [KKR] (8.5 Credits) - IN.

2) Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) [PBKS] (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Glenn Maxwell (ALL) [RCB] (10 Credits) - IN.

3) Prabhsimran Singh (BAT) [PBKS] (6.5 Credits) - OUT | Rinku Singh (BAT) [KKR] (7 Credits) - IN. (Uncapped Transfer).

It feels very hard to pick someone from this KKR team this season with no option, not even Andre Russell, standing out.

While Russell might just be the best pick from the side, KKR not giving him an over against the Punjab Kings doesn't bode well for his bowling chances in this game. The West Indian all-rounder notably didn't bowl despite Tim Southee and Shardul Thakur being carted around by the Punjab batters.

That's why we will be taking a punt on Shardul Thakur for this match. Say what you will about Shardul, he is a bonafide wicket-taker, and this feels like a game in which he will thrive.

One of the negatives of IPL Fantasy is that a spell of 3/50 in four overs gets you way more points than a spell of 0/14 in four. However, if you're a Shardul owner, you're more likely to get the former, and we'd happily take that.

If you count Anukul Roy as well, KKR has way more left-handers in their top order than any other team. That's why we held on to Michael Bracewell after their game against the Mumbai Indians. However, after selling him to use the overseas booster last match, we don't want to reverse a transfer to bring him back.

Instead, we are opting to get Glenn Maxwell, the other off-spinner in the RCB side. Hopefully, he will get an over or two in addition to slotting in at No. 4 with the bat.

As for the uncapped transfer, the promising Rinku Singh looks like a good pick. The uncapped southpaw had his breakout season in IPL 2022, and while he didn't have the best outing against Punjab, he could enjoy playing at Eden Gardens.

IPL Fantasy 2023 - Best Fantasy XI for Match 9 - KKR vs RCB: Thoughts and Captaincy Tips

Best IPL 2023 Fantasy Team for IPL Match 9 - KKR vs RCB

Players playing in Match 9: Shardul Thakur (BOWL) [KKR] (8.5 Credits), Rinku Singh (BAT) [KKR] (7 Credits), Glenn Maxwell (ALL) [RCB] (10 Credits), and Virat Kohli (BAT) [RCB] (11 Credits).

We are considering everyone except Rinku Singh for the captaincy in this match, with Virat Kohli's form and the batter-friendly wicket in Kolkata making him the favorite. Glenn Maxwell sounds like a good option on paper as well, but with him coming off an injury layoff, it might not be the easiest of returns.

Other players

KL Rahul (BAT) [LSG] (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Match 10.

Ravi Bishnoi (BOWL) [LSG] (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Match 10.

Rajvardhan Hangargekar (BOWL) [CSK] (5.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs Mumbai Indians, Match 12.

Prithvi Shaw (BAT) [DC] (9 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 11.

Arshdeep Singh (BOWL) [PBKS] (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Match 14.

Jason Holder (ALL) [RR] (8.5 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs Delhi Capitals, Match 11.

Jos Buttler (WK) [RR] (11 Credits) | Next Fixture: vs Delhi Capitals, Match 11.

